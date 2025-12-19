Who will win? Abu Dhabi Knight Riders MI Emirates Vote 0 votes Facts: With 199 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.

With 203 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have managed to turn things around in the second half of the season as they head into this game after back to back wins and are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they beat Gulf Giants with four wickets to spare and are currently fourth on the table.

Much like their opponents, MI Emirates have struggled for consistency this season and have managed three wins and three losses this season and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Dubai Capital by seven runs. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 55%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025

Phil Salt has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 130 runs with an average of 21.66. Even though he scored well in the last game, we expect him to struggle in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard got off to a great start this season but has struggled to make an impact this season as so far he has scored 84 runs with an average of 16.80 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect some cloud cover in Abu Dhabi with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates Player List

Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins and are fourth on the table.

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have won two of the last three games, they have three wins in six matches and are third on the table.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head to Head

MI Emirates have dominated this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 4-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and MI Emirates won the game.

Head to Head:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 01

MI Emirates: 04

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Liam Livingstone did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to back him once again as he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow has been class this season, in the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 203 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar had a decent outing in the last game, he has been consistent so far this term and with ten wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup he has been consistent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.