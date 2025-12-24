Facts: With 256 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.

With 94 runs, Marcus Stoinis is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars this season.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs but have struggled to make an impact this season. They started the campaign with back to back defeats against Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers but in the last game they beat Sydney Thunder and registered their first win of the season.

Melbourne Stars have been sensational so far this season as they have a perfect record thus far after two games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Adelaide Strikers with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Tips 2025

Babar Azam scored a brilliant half century in the last game regardless he has struggled for consistency in T20 format in this calendar year. He has failed to score in two of the three games this term which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season but hasn’t played much cricket in the last 12 months. In the last game he scored two off four balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars Player List

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back games but have won the last game against Sydney Thunder.

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have won back to back games this season and have a perfect record thus far.

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Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Josh Philippe has had a sensational start to the campaign thus far as he has been consistent and with 170 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis had an excellent season last season and once again he has had an excellent start to the campaign as with 94 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged a fifer against Sydney Thunder. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf has been the standout bowler for Melbourne Stars this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets and remains the leading wicket taker this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.