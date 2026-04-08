Emirates D50
Abu Dhabi vs Ajman
Emirates D50
ABU
265
AJM
261
Abu Dhabi vs Emirates Blues
Emirates D50
ABU
188
EMI
190
|Country:
|United Arab Emirates
|Country Code:
|UAE
|Gender:
|Men
Emirates D50 2024
|Matches Played
|0
|Won
|0
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|0
|No result
|0
Emirates D50
ABU
265
AJM
261
Emirates D50
ABU
188
EMI
190
If you want to know all about Abu Dhabi Cricket Team players, what the team is breathing and what results it has already achieved on the field of play - all available news is right for you.
The United Arab Emirates will face Oman in Match 7 of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025.