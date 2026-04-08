Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Country:United Arab Emirates
Country Code:UAE
Gender:Men

Statistics

Emirates D50 2024

Matches Played0
Won0
Drawn0
Lost0
No result0

Abu Dhabi Team Schedule & Results

Abu Dhabi Cricket Team News

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If you want to know all about Abu Dhabi Cricket Team players, what the team is breathing and what results it has already achieved on the field of play - all available news is right for you.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Preview | Oman Will Look To Dominate After Strong Batting In Last Game

United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Preview | Oman Will Look To Dominate After Strong Batting In Last Game

The United Arab Emirates will face Oman in Match 7 of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025.

Abu Dhabi Cricket Team07:51 PM, 11 September, 2025

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Sri Lanka Will Look To Bounce Back, Bangladesh Aim To Prove Consistency

Abu Dhabi Cricket Team06:28 PM, 09 September, 2025

Warning Signs for India: Nawaz’s Hat-trick and Early Tensions Around Asia Cup 2025

Abu Dhabi Cricket Team07:16 PM, 21 November, 2024

Abu Dhabi T10 | Twitter sizzles as Phil Salt seasons Gulbadin Naib with 34-run over

Abu Dhabi Cricket Team07:11 PM, 21 November, 2024

‌ADT10 | Twitter in splits as Rashid brings his version of choke hold against Salt in lighthearted banter

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