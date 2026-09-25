Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane for Ballon d'Or After 73-Goal Season.

Thomas Tuchel Makes Huge Harry Kane Ballon d'Or Claim After Incredible 73-Goal Season
Thomas Tuchel has backed Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or after his outstanding 2025-26 campaign. Kane scored 73 goals for club and country, while helping Bayern Munich win 3 trophies. He also helped England reach the World Cup semifinals.
Tuchel praised Kane's improved physicality, pressing and all-round play, while backing the striker to remain England's leader at 36.
For the upcoming Ballon d’Or, England manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Harry Kane after the striker produced an outstanding 2025-26 season. Kane scored 73 goals for club and country while helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. His performances have placed him among the leading contenders for the prestigious individual award and made him the bookmakers’ favourite to become England’s first winner since Michael Owen in 2001.
Tuchel highlighted Kane’s all-round contribution, praising his improvement in physicality, pressing, build-up play, finishing and defensive work. The England captain also helped his country reach the World Cup semifinals, securing England’s best-ever World Cup finish on foreign soil, although they later lost to Argentina and collected a bronze medal. Kane is also approaching another major milestone with England.
He currently holds the record as the country’s all-time leading scorer and could equal Peter Shilton’s men’s appearance record of 125 caps if he plays in all 4 Nations League matches during the current camp. Looking ahead to the 2030 World Cup, Tuchel believes Kane can still lead England’s attack at 36, stressing that quality matters more than age.