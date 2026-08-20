Santos Face Sul Americana Test Without Neymar and Gabigol.

The match will be played at an altitude of 2,600 metres, adding another challenge for the Brazilian side. Santos have struggled significantly when both forwards are unavailable. Across 8 matches without Neymar and Gabigol this season, the club has recorded just 1 win, 4 defeats and 3 draws, returning only 25% of the available points. In comparison, Santos have collected 52.08% of the points across 16 matches when the pair have played together.