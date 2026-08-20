Santos Face Sul Americana Test Without Neymar and Gabigol.

Santos Head into Sul-Americana Test Without Star Duo Neymar and Gabigol
Santos travel to Ecuador for the Copa Sul Americana quarter final decider against Macará without Neymar and Gabigol. Santos won the first leg 2-1 and need only a draw in Ambato at 2,600 metres altitude. Without the duo, Santos have won just 1 of 8 matches, losing 4 and drawing 3.
With both players, their points return rises to 52.08% across 16 games. In the Copa Sudamericana quarter final, Santos face Macará in Ambato with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at Vila Belmiro. A draw at 19:00 Brasília time would be enough for Santos to progress, but the team must cope without Neymar and Gabigol, who have been left out for physical reasons.
The match will be played at an altitude of 2,600 metres, adding another challenge for the Brazilian side. Santos have struggled significantly when both forwards are unavailable. Across 8 matches without Neymar and Gabigol this season, the club has recorded just 1 win, 4 defeats and 3 draws, returning only 25% of the available points. In comparison, Santos have collected 52.08% of the points across 16 matches when the pair have played together.
The decision to rest key players is linked to Santos' demanding schedule and their battle for Série A survival. Neymar, Gabigol, Barreal and Igor Vinicius will remain at CT Rei Pelé to prepare for Sunday's league match against Mirassol. Santos currently sit 14th with 25 points, while Mirassol are 17th with 23 points. The club also remains involved in the Copa do Brasil, where Palmeiras await.