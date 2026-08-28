Barcelona Blocked as Julian Alvarez Now Faces Huge Arsenal Transfer Twist
Julian Alvarez’s future has become uncertain after Atletico Madrid ruled out negotiating with Barcelona. The 26 year old striker wants to join Barca but is now considering Arsenal after tensions with Atletico supporters.
Arsenal remain doubtful about completing the deal, while the next 24 to 48 hours could decide whether Alvarez stays in Madrid or moves to London.
In the Julian Alvarez transfer saga, Atletico Madrid have made their position clear by refusing to negotiate with Barcelona for the 26 year old striker. Alvarez reportedly wants to join Barcelona, but Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil has said the club will never sell him to their LaLiga rivals. The club also accused Barcelona of failing to handle the situation professionally and said there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barca.
Alvarez missed training on Wednesday and Thursday because of illness following a poor night's sleep, rather than because of his transfer situation. However, tensions have increased after Atletico supporters booed him during the 2-2 draw with Villarreal on Sunday. With Barcelona effectively ruled out, Arsenal has emerged as the main alternative. However, Arsenal still believe a deal is very unlikely and would need strong encouragement from Alvarez before opening serious negotiations.
The next 24 to 48 hours could be important as the striker decides whether to remain in Madrid or push for a move to London. Atletico are already considering replacements and have shown interest in Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres. Nicolas Jackson was another option, but he is moving to Aston Villa.