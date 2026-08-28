Mbappe Faces Mourinho’s Toughest Challenge After Stunning Goal Scoring Start
Kylian Mbappe has made a strong start to the 2026-27 La Liga season, scoring a hat trick against Real Sociedad. Jose Mourinho wants more than goals, urging the Frenchman to help Real Madrid win major trophies.
Mbappe has scored 86 goals in 103 appearances for Madrid, but has won only 2 trophies since joining the club in 2024. For the new La Liga season, Kylian Mbappe has already shown his scoring ability, but Jose Mourinho wants the Real Madrid forward to focus on winning trophies as well. Mbappe opened the campaign with a hat trick against Real Sociedad, taking his league tally to the top of the scoring charts after just 2 matches. The 27 year old has finished as La Liga’s leading scorer in each of his first 2 seasons at Madrid and has scored 86 goals in 103 appearances for the club.
Despite those impressive numbers, Mbappe has won only the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup since joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain in 2024. Barcelona has claimed the last 2 La Liga titles, while PSG has won the Champions League twice since Mbappe left. Mourinho believes the Frenchman can make a bigger contribution to the team.
He highlighted Mbappe’s strong work ethic, responsibility and early return for pre-season. Mbappe also enjoyed a remarkable 2026 World Cup with France, winning the Golden Boot with 10 goals and becoming the tournament’s all time leading scorer with 22 goals. Mourinho’s message is simple, individual records matter less if they do not lead Real Madrid to major silverware.