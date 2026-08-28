Mbappe has scored 86 goals in 103 appearances for Madrid, but has won only 2 trophies since joining the club in 2024. For the new La Liga season, Kylian Mbappe has already shown his scoring ability, but Jose Mourinho wants the Real Madrid forward to focus on winning trophies as well. Mbappe opened the campaign with a hat trick against Real Sociedad, taking his league tally to the top of the scoring charts after just 2 matches. The 27 year old has finished as La Liga’s leading scorer in each of his first 2 seasons at Madrid and has scored 86 goals in 103 appearances for the club.