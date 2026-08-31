In the latest La Liga outing, Real Madrid produced a commanding 4-0 victory over Málaga at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, extending its perfect start to the 2026 27 campaign. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute after holding off Angel Recio and Rafita before finding the bottom left corner. His second effort seven minutes later was eventually credited as an own goal by Málaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.