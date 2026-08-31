Bellingham and Mbappe Run Riot! Real Madrid Hammer Malaga 4-0
Real Madrid extended its perfect La Liga start with a commanding 4-0 victory over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute before an own goal doubled the advantage. Kylian Mbappe struck in the 30th minute, taking his tally to 4 goals in 3 matches.
Arda Guler completed the win in stoppage time.
In the latest La Liga outing, Real Madrid produced a commanding 4-0 victory over Málaga at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, extending its perfect start to the 2026 27 campaign. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute after holding off Angel Recio and Rafita before finding the bottom left corner. His second effort seven minutes later was eventually credited as an own goal by Málaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.
Kylian Mbappé added Real Madrid’s third in the 30th minute, converting Trent Alexander Arnold’s cross. The French forward, who had scored a hat trick against Real Sociedad previously, now has 4 goals in 3 league matches and leads the scoring charts. Real Madrid continued to threaten after the break, with Bellingham hitting the woodwork and Alexander Arnold testing Herrero.
Vinícius Júnior then set up Arda Guler for a stoppage time goal to complete the 4-0 win. The result keeps Mourinho’s side top with 9 points from 3 matches. Barcelona sits fourth with 2 wins from 2 games. Real Madrid next visits Real Betis on September 4.