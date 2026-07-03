Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History as Portugal Beat Croatia

‌As the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage gathered pace, Cristiano Ronaldo created another historic milestone by leading Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32. The veteran forward became the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, finding the net at the age of 41 years and 147 days. He also became the first footballer to score in a World Cup knockout game after turning 40. Ronaldo's landmark goal came from the penalty spot after Renato Veiga was fouled inside the box during a corner.