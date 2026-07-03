Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History as Portugal Beat Croatia
Cristiano Ronaldo created history by becoming the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. The 41 year old converted a penalty against Croatia, scoring his first ever World Cup knockout goal. Goncalo Ramos added another as Portugal secured a 2-1 victory.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage gathered pace, Cristiano Ronaldo created another historic milestone by leading Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32. The veteran forward became the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, finding the net at the age of 41 years and 147 days. He also became the first footballer to score in a World Cup knockout game after turning 40. Ronaldo's landmark goal came from the penalty spot after Renato Veiga was fouled inside the box during a corner.
The Portuguese captain calmly converted the penalty to cancel out Ivan Perisic's opening goal for Croatia. Earlier in the match, Ronaldo thought he had scored from open play, but the effort was ruled out for offside after VAR showed his shoulder was beyond the last defender. Portugal completed the comeback through Goncalo Ramos, whose goal proved to be the match winner and secured a place in the Round of 16.
Croatia nearly forced extra time in the closing moments when Josko Gvardiol found the net, but VAR intervened again. The review concluded that Igor Matanovic's touch had put Mario Pasalic in an offside position during the move, leading to the goal being disallowed. Portugal held on for a memorable victory, with Ronaldo once again writing his name into World Cup history.
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