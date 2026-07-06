England Beat Mexico 3-2 to Reach World Cup Quarterfinals.

The match, delayed by 1 hour because of thunderstorms, saw Mexico push England until the final whistle. In the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, England secured a tense 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to book a place in the quarterfinals. The match began an hour later than scheduled because of a thunderstorm, with kickoff moved from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. England made a strong start and took control through Jude Bellingham, who scored to put his side ahead.