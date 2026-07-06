England Beat Mexico 3-2 to Reach World Cup Quarterfinals
England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored the decisive goals, while England played much of the second half with 10 men after Jarrell Quansah's red card.
The match, delayed by 1 hour because of thunderstorms, saw Mexico push England until the final whistle. In the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, England secured a tense 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to book a place in the quarterfinals. The match began an hour later than scheduled because of a thunderstorm, with kickoff moved from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. England made a strong start and took control through Jude Bellingham, who scored to put his side ahead.
Mexico responded after Julian Quinones reduced the deficit and kept the contest alive. Harry Kane then converted a penalty in the 60th minute to restore England's advantage. Raul Jimenez later found the net for Mexico, increasing the pressure on the European side. England faced another setback when Jarrell Quansah was shown a red card after a VAR review, forcing them to play with 10 men for a significant part of the second half.
Despite the disadvantage, England earned another penalty after goalkeeper Raul Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon. Kane calmly converted from the spot to score again and give England the cushion they needed. Mexico pushed hard in the closing stages, but England defended well to hold on for a 3-2 win. The result sent England into the last 8 of the tournament after overcoming both determined opponents and difficult weather conditions.