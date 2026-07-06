Neymar Calls Time on Brazil Career After World Cup Heartbreak.

Brazil took the lead through Neymar, who converted a penalty deep into stoppage time, but Erling Haaland's late brace sealed Norway's famous victory and knocked the five time world champions out of the tournament. Neymar, who arrived at the World Cup carrying an injury, missed Brazil's opening matches before returning to the squad. Even after regaining fitness, he was mostly used as a substitute by coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian icon finishes his international career as the country's all time leading men's goalscorer with 80 goals in 129 appearances since making his senior debut in 2010.