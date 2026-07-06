Neymar Calls Time on Brazil Career After World Cup Heartbreak
Brazil legend Neymar announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's 2-1 Round of 16 defeat to Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 34 year old ended a remarkable 16 year international career with 80 goals in 129 appearances.
Despite scoring a stoppage time penalty, Brazil was eliminated, bringing an emotional end to his journey with the national team. As the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to a heartbreaking end for Brazil, Neymar announced his retirement from international football following the team's shocking 2-1 Round of 16 defeat against Norway in New Jersey. The 34 year old forward confirmed that his 16 year journey with the national team had come to an end after giving everything to play one final World Cup.
Brazil took the lead through Neymar, who converted a penalty deep into stoppage time, but Erling Haaland's late brace sealed Norway's famous victory and knocked the five time world champions out of the tournament. Neymar, who arrived at the World Cup carrying an injury, missed Brazil's opening matches before returning to the squad. Even after regaining fitness, he was mostly used as a substitute by coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian icon finishes his international career as the country's all time leading men's goalscorer with 80 goals in 129 appearances since making his senior debut in 2010.
During his time with Brazil, Neymar won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and captained the team to Olympic gold at Rio 2016 after earning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics. Although injuries prevented him from achieving World Cup glory, Neymar leaves the international stage as one of Brazil's greatest footballers, having inspired a generation and rewritten the nation's scoring records.