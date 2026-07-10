Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpools Failed Pursuit of Kylian Mbappe
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the club made an extraordinary effort to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2017, arranging a private jet and meeting with the striker's family in France. Despite the extensive talks, the then 18 year old chose Paris Saint Germain in a deal worth €180 million.
Mbappe later became PSG's all time leading scorer before joining Real Madrid in 2024.
Being the former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club made an extraordinary effort to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2017 before the French forward chose Paris Saint-Germain instead. Speaking as a pundit during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Klopp described the pursuit as Liverpool's "most expensive non-transfer," highlighting the lengths the club went to convince the then 18 year old Monaco star. Klopp explained that Liverpool arranged a private jet from Blackpool to Nice, where Mbappe and his family boarded for a confidential meeting.
The club even served premium food while discussions took place during the flight, hoping to persuade the young striker to move to Anfield. Despite the impressive presentation, Mbappe ultimately rejected the proposal and joined PSG on an initial loan deal that later became a permanent transfer worth €180 million, approximately £153 million. The decision proved significant, as Mbappe spent seven seasons in Paris, became PSG's all time leading scorer, and completed a move to Real Madrid in 2024.
Now 27, the France captain has scored 20 FIFA World Cup goals, leaving him just one strike behind Lionel Messi's tournament record of 21. Klopp, who managed Liverpool for nine years and won both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, reflected on the failed transfer with good humour, admitting the ambitious mission ended with Mbappe choosing Paris instead.