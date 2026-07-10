Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpools Failed Pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Being the former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club made an extraordinary effort to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2017 before the French forward chose Paris Saint-Germain instead. Speaking as a pundit during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Klopp described the pursuit as Liverpool's "most expensive non-transfer," highlighting the lengths the club went to convince the then 18 year old Monaco star. Klopp explained that Liverpool arranged a private jet from Blackpool to Nice, where Mbappe and his family boarded for a confidential meeting.