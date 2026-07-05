Jurgen Klopp News

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Julian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuHarry KaneLionel MessiErling HaalandGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzNeymarCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakViktor GyokeresSunil ChhetriPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioJude BellinghamKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Players
Haaland and Klopp Join Budweisers World Cup 2026 Campaign

Haaland and Klopp Join Budweisers World Cup 2026 Campaign

  • news
  • football
Why Jurgen Klopp Is Not Replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Why Jurgen Klopp Is Not Replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

  • news
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Liverpool Loan Deal Falls Apart as Romano Confirms Midfielder’s Fresh Exit

Liverpool Loan Deal Falls Apart as Romano Confirms Midfielder’s Fresh Exit

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Huge result for Leeds United but Liverpool have got massive problems, proclaims Jamie Carragher

Huge result for Leeds United but Liverpool have got massive problems, proclaims Jamie Carragher

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Diogo Jota will miss World Cup as his calf muscle is pretty seriously injured, confirms Jurgen Klopp

Diogo Jota will miss World Cup as his calf muscle is pretty seriously injured, confirms Jurgen Klopp

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WATCH | Mohamed Salah and Alisson combine to break City hearts with sensational counter-attacking goal

WATCH | Mohamed Salah and Alisson combine to break City hearts with sensational counter-attacking goal

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Thought everybody who started against Rangers played really well, gushes Jurgen Klopp

Thought everybody who started against Rangers played really well, gushes Jurgen Klopp

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Expect them to be at best Liverpool possible as they are still Liverpool, claims Kevin De Bruyne

Expect them to be at best Liverpool possible as they are still Liverpool, claims Kevin De Bruyne

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Will always try to help team by scoring goals or try to help best I can, claims Darwin Nunez

Will always try to help team by scoring goals or try to help best I can, claims Darwin Nunez

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Really calm over Darwin Nunez’s form as he is still adapting, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Really calm over Darwin Nunez’s form as he is still adapting, asserts Jurgen Klopp

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We have to make sure where we are now is starting point for us, asserts Jurgen Klopp

We have to make sure where we are now is starting point for us, asserts Jurgen Klopp

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WATCH | Napoli storm into 3-0 first-half lead and leave Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp dumbstruck

WATCH | Napoli storm into 3-0 first-half lead and leave Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp dumbstruck

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Newcastle United have everything they need to be top six club, proclaims Jurgen klopp

Newcastle United have everything they need to be top six club, proclaims Jurgen klopp

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There was no discussion as I was putting things in perspective for players, reveals Jurgen Klopp

There was no discussion as I was putting things in perspective for players, reveals Jurgen Klopp

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Jurgen Klopp was clear that I was there to challenge Liverpool’s front-three, reveals Diogo Jota

Jurgen Klopp was clear that I was there to challenge Liverpool’s front-three, reveals Diogo Jota

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We want to win and do everything that’s possible to win at Old Trafford, claims Virgil van Dijk

We want to win and do everything that’s possible to win at Old Trafford, claims Virgil van Dijk

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Definitely believe that Luis Diaz could score 15 goals as that is his quality, claims Jurgen Klopp

Definitely believe that Luis Diaz could score 15 goals as that is his quality, claims Jurgen Klopp

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Mohamed Salah is in really good shape and he is happy to be here, claims Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah is in really good shape and he is happy to be here, claims Jurgen Klopp

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2022/23 Premier League Previews | Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and their fight against mythical Manchester City

2022/23 Premier League Previews | Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and their fight against mythical Manchester City

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Pre-season is generally too short but that is why we extend it into the season, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Pre-season is generally too short but that is why we extend it into the season, reveals Jurgen Klopp

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Have no doubt Mohamed Salah’s best years are yet to come, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Have no doubt Mohamed Salah’s best years are yet to come, reveals Jurgen Klopp

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Reports | Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham capture

Reports | Liverpool interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham capture

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Personally it has been the toughest 10 days of my football career, exclaims Andy Robertson

Personally it has been the toughest 10 days of my football career, exclaims Andy Robertson

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Reports | Sadio Mane keen on leaving Liverpool this summer for new challenge

Reports | Sadio Mane keen on leaving Liverpool this summer for new challenge

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Liverpool vs Real Madrid is about so much more than just a simple bout for revenge

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is about so much more than just a simple bout for revenge

  • feature
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Great honour to win manager of season in what has been insane season, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

Great honour to win manager of season in what has been insane season, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

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Now it’s really two finals and it’s most exciting time of my career, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

Now it’s really two finals and it’s most exciting time of my career, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

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