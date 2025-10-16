Frenkie De Jong News

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Marcus Rashford Picks De Jong as Barcelonas Most Underrated Player

Marcus Rashford Picks De Jong as Barcelonas Most Underrated Player

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  • football
Arsenal Eye Gyokeres and De Jong Amid Transfer Battle with Man United

Arsenal Eye Gyokeres and De Jong Amid Transfer Battle with Man United

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  • football
Xavi Manchester United Demands have got De Jong & Araujo

Xavi Manchester United Demands have got De Jong & Araujo

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  • football
Barcelona Heavyweight Set to Stay as Agent Denies Saudi Arabia Links

Barcelona Heavyweight Set to Stay as Agent Denies Saudi Arabia Links

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Tottenham Hotspur Set Their Sights on La Liga's Rising Star

Tottenham Hotspur Set Their Sights on La Liga's Rising Star

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Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong Quashes Injury Concerns with Successful Return to Training Camp

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong Quashes Injury Concerns with Successful Return to Training Camp

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Reports | Chelsea keen on bringing in three new players before window closes

Reports | Chelsea keen on bringing in three new players before window closes

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Haven’t sent any signals to Frenkie de Jong but let’s see what happens, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Haven’t sent any signals to Frenkie de Jong but let’s see what happens, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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  • football
Have received offers for Frenkie de Jong but we didn’t accept them, claims Joan Laporta

Have received offers for Frenkie de Jong but we didn’t accept them, claims Joan Laporta

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  • football
Reports | Barcelona looking to offload Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong for €100 million

Reports | Barcelona looking to offload Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong for €100 million

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Reports | Chelsea set to battle Manchester United for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Reports | Chelsea set to battle Manchester United for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

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  • football
Frenkie de Jong was football's future but he could be the start of Manchester United's revolution

Frenkie de Jong was football's future but he could be the start of Manchester United's revolution

  • feature
  • football
Reports | Chelsea keeping eye on Frenkie de Jong amidst Manchester United interest

Reports | Chelsea keeping eye on Frenkie de Jong amidst Manchester United interest

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  • football
Erik Ten Hag's taken over a massive job at the biggest club in the world, claims Paul Merson

Erik Ten Hag's taken over a massive job at the biggest club in the world, claims Paul Merson

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Prefer to stay at Barcelona as it’s been my dream club and still is, confesses Frenkie de Jong

Prefer to stay at Barcelona as it’s been my dream club and still is, confesses Frenkie de Jong

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Reports | Manchester United open talks over Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

Reports | Manchester United open talks over Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

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Frenkie de Jong is a top player and would be a great signing for Manchester United, admits Rio Ferdinand

Frenkie de Jong is a top player and would be a great signing for Manchester United, admits Rio Ferdinand

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Reports | Manchester United closing in on move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Reports | Manchester United closing in on move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

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We generated fewer chances but were satisfied with the result, reveals Xavi Hernandez

We generated fewer chances but were satisfied with the result, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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I love being here at Barcelona, proclaims Frenkie de Jong

I love being here at Barcelona, proclaims Frenkie de Jong

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Very happy at Barcelona although would have liked to win more, reveals Frenkie de Jong

Very happy at Barcelona although would have liked to win more, reveals Frenkie de Jong

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Ajax confirm that director of football Marc Overmars has signed new contract till June 2026

Ajax confirm that director of football Marc Overmars has signed new contract till June 2026

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Reports | Manchester United keen on signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona

Reports | Manchester United keen on signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona

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Reports | Bayern Munich and Manchester City keen on move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Reports | Bayern Munich and Manchester City keen on move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

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Problem in Spain is they send you off for nothing, states Ronald Koeman

Problem in Spain is they send you off for nothing, states Ronald Koeman

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Both Arsenal and Barcelona are interesting options but I would choose Spain, admits Marc Overmars

Both Arsenal and Barcelona are interesting options but I would choose Spain, admits Marc Overmars

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Why your team will suck at the Euro 2020: Netherlands and their self-titled ‘New Wave’

Why your team will suck at the Euro 2020: Netherlands and their self-titled ‘New Wave’

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  • football