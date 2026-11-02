Ten Hag said he had discussed his expectations with Ronaldo before the season, but believed the forward was unable to make the necessary daily effort. He stressed that decisions had to be made in the team's interests. Despite Ten Hag's criticism, Ronaldo continues to play for Al-Nassr at 41 and remains close to reaching 1,000 career goals. Ten Hag also praised Real Madrid's ability to sell ageing players at the right moment, using Ronaldo's 2018 departure as an example.