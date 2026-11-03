From Ballon d’Or Heartbreak to China Controversy: Mbappe Silences Critics with a Goal!
Kylian Mbappe bounced back from a controversial week by scoring a penalty in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Racing Santander. Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande also found the net as Madrid secured their sixth consecutive victory across competitions. The result kept third-placed Madrid within points.
For the Spanish side, Real Madrid secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Racing Santander on Sunday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a penalty to move past a difficult week. The French forward had narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Bayern Munich's Harry Kane on Monday before facing criticism over a social media video in which he joked about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.
Mbappe later apologised for the controversy, which also affected Spanish football's television coverage in China. Chinese state television did not broadcast Real Madrid's match or several other Spanish fixtures over the weekend. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute at the Sardinero stadium, converting a penalty after going down under limited pressure from Matteo Prati. Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande added further goals to complete the 3-0 win.
The result kept third-placed Real Madrid within three points of La Liga leaders Barcelona, who had defeated Alaves 6-1 on Saturday. Jose Mourinho's team has now recorded six consecutive victories across all competitions and remains one point behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who beat Levante 2-0. Mourinho praised his side's first-half performance and overall improvement, while suggesting Madrid could have scored more goals based on the chances created.