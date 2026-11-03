Mbappe later apologised for the controversy, which also affected Spanish football's television coverage in China. Chinese state television did not broadcast Real Madrid's match or several other Spanish fixtures over the weekend. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute at the Sardinero stadium, converting a penalty after going down under limited pressure from Matteo Prati. Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande added further goals to complete the 3-0 win.