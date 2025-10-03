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Real Madrid Oppose Barcelona vs Villarreal Match in USA

Real Madrid Oppose Barcelona vs Villarreal Match in USA

  • news
  • football
Lewandowski’s Golden Boot Hopes Fade After Villarreal Defeat

Lewandowski’s Golden Boot Hopes Fade After Villarreal Defeat

  • news
  • football
Reports | West Ham prepared to pay Arnaut Danjuma’s €40 million release clause this summer

Reports | West Ham prepared to pay Arnaut Danjuma’s €40 million release clause this summer

  • news
  • football
We would have no issue with Pau Torres staying here rest of his career, proclaims Fernando Roig

We would have no issue with Pau Torres staying here rest of his career, proclaims Fernando Roig

  • news
  • football
Enjoying my football at Villarreal and I am really happy there, claims Arnaut Danjuma

Enjoying my football at Villarreal and I am really happy there, claims Arnaut Danjuma

  • news
  • football
The battle for European football | La Liga and Ligue 1 still have a lot of drama left on tap

The battle for European football | La Liga and Ligue 1 still have a lot of drama left on tap

  • feature
  • football
We never tend to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves, admits Trent Alexander-Arnold

We never tend to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves, admits Trent Alexander-Arnold

  • news
  • football
We have to analyse and prepare to produce best version of ourselves, asserts Unai Emery

We have to analyse and prepare to produce best version of ourselves, asserts Unai Emery

  • news
  • football
Liverpool are favourties for the tie although we have nothing to lose, proclaims Pau Torres

Liverpool are favourties for the tie although we have nothing to lose, proclaims Pau Torres

  • news
  • football
Quite fair and factual to say I’m amongst best wingers in world, asserts Arnaut Danjuma

Quite fair and factual to say I’m amongst best wingers in world, asserts Arnaut Danjuma

  • news
  • football
Its reality that there 10 teams in Europe that are better than Juventus, asserts Massimiliano Allegri

Its reality that there 10 teams in Europe that are better than Juventus, asserts Massimiliano Allegri

  • news
  • football
Reports | Arnaut Danjuma to not leave Villarreal in January despite interest from across Europe

Reports | Arnaut Danjuma to not leave Villarreal in January despite interest from across Europe

  • news
  • football
I'm ready to help the club for however long I'm needed, asserts Michael Carrick

I'm ready to help the club for however long I'm needed, asserts Michael Carrick

  • news
  • football
Villarreal CF is my home and I'm 100% committed, proclaims Unai Emery

Villarreal CF is my home and I'm 100% committed, proclaims Unai Emery

  • news
  • football
Reports | Newcastle United in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to be their next manager

Reports | Newcastle United in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to be their next manager

  • news
  • football
Wesley Fofana potentially set for lengthy absence following pre-season fibula fracture

Wesley Fofana potentially set for lengthy absence following pre-season fibula fracture

  • news
  • football
Reports | Manchester United inching closer towards move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres

Reports | Manchester United inching closer towards move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres

  • news
  • football
Irish FA confirms that UEFA Super Cup will be played at Belfast's Windsor Park

Irish FA confirms that UEFA Super Cup will be played at Belfast's Windsor Park

  • news
  • football
Istanbul will host UEFA Super Cup this year and 2023 Champions League final, claims Mehmet Kasapoglu

Istanbul will host UEFA Super Cup this year and 2023 Champions League final, claims Mehmet Kasapoglu

  • news
  • football
Manchester United have done really well this season but we need to get better, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have done really well this season but we need to get better, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

  • news
  • football
Manchester United players need to feel the taste of success, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United players need to feel the taste of success, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

  • news
  • football
It was difficult but I’m happy to be back to playing my best football, admits Mason Greenwood

It was difficult but I’m happy to be back to playing my best football, admits Mason Greenwood

  • news
  • football
Arsenal’s performance against Villareal just wasn’t good enough, admits Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s performance against Villareal just wasn’t good enough, admits Mikel Arteta

  • news
  • football
We have to focus on pitch because that’s best to help the club, asserts Mikel Arteta

We have to focus on pitch because that’s best to help the club, asserts Mikel Arteta

  • news
  • football
Unai Emery is the most successful manager in the Europa League, proclaims Mikel Arteta

Unai Emery is the most successful manager in the Europa League, proclaims Mikel Arteta

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  • football
Villarreal appoint former Arsenal and PSG boss Unai Emery as their new manager on three year deal

Villarreal appoint former Arsenal and PSG boss Unai Emery as their new manager on three year deal

  • news
  • football
Robert Pires hopeful of taking up managerial roles in future

Robert Pires hopeful of taking up managerial roles in future

  • news
  • football