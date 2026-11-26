In an interview with ESPN’s Bola da Vez, Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo spoke about his experiences sharing dressing rooms with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Having played alongside three of football’s biggest stars, Arthur highlighted their common obsession with winning and described Ronaldo as a “robot” because of his extraordinary professionalism. Arthur featured in 60 matches with Messi at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020 before joining Ronaldo at Juventus for the 2020-21 season.