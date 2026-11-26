‘Ronaldo Is a Robot!’ Arthur Melo Exposes the Winning Obsession Shared by Messi and Neymar
Arthur Melo has praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary professionalism, calling him a “robot” after sharing the Juventus dressing room in 2020-21. Having played 60 matches alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020 and reunited with Neymar at Santos in 2026.
In an interview with ESPN’s Bola da Vez, Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo spoke about his experiences sharing dressing rooms with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Having played alongside three of football’s biggest stars, Arthur highlighted their common obsession with winning and described Ronaldo as a “robot” because of his extraordinary professionalism. Arthur featured in 60 matches with Messi at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020 before joining Ronaldo at Juventus for the 2020-21 season.
In 2026, he reunited with Neymar at Santos. Despite their contrasting personalities, Arthur believes all three possess an uncompromising competitive mentality and never accept doing things halfway. He described Messi as a quiet and reserved personality, while Neymar brings energy, humour and excitement into the dressing room. Ronaldo, meanwhile, combines humour with exceptional discipline and attention to detail.
Arthur recalled sitting beside Ronaldo in the Juventus cafeteria, where the Portuguese forward advised him against eating an unhealthy combination of fruit salad, pasta, meat and potatoes. Ronaldo preferred carefully measured portions of brown rice and chicken, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining professional standards. Following his move to Santos on Neymar’s invitation, Arthur hopes to bring the professionalism and winning mentality he observed in European football into Brazilian football.