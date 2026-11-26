Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored 27 goals in 36 appearances for Al-Nassr, including 24 in the Saudi Pro League and three in continental competition. He also netted three times for Portugal at the World Cup before retiring from international football on November 5. Messi currently leads the calendar-year scoring charts, but Ronaldo has at least seven more matches available to increase his tally. The Portuguese superstar continues pursuing the historic 1,000-career-goal milestone.