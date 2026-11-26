Messi Leaves Ronaldo Behind in 2026 as CR7 Closes in on Historic 1,000-Goal Milestone
Lionel Messi has outscored Cristiano Ronaldo in 2026, netting 41 goals compared to the Portuguese star's 30. Messi has maintained a 0.84 goals-per-game average, while Ronaldo stands at 0.68. However, Ronaldo has reached 987 career goals after scoring for Al-Nassr against Al Sadd.
In the 2026 goal-scoring race, Lionel Messi has maintained an advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, registering 41 goals compared to the Portuguese forward's 30. Despite the difference, Ronaldo has achieved another significant milestone by reaching 987 senior career goals after finding the net in Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 24.
Messi has scored 30 goals in 37 appearances for Inter Miami, including 26 in MLS matches, while contributing another four in cup competitions. He has also registered 11 goals in 12 appearances for Argentina. His overall tally includes eight strikes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and three in international friendlies. Additionally, the Argentine captain has provided 21 assists and maintained an impressive average of 0.84 goals per game.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored 27 goals in 36 appearances for Al-Nassr, including 24 in the Saudi Pro League and three in continental competition. He also netted three times for Portugal at the World Cup before retiring from international football on November 5. Messi currently leads the calendar-year scoring charts, but Ronaldo has at least seven more matches available to increase his tally. The Portuguese superstar continues pursuing the historic 1,000-career-goal milestone.