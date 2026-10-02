Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Dream Takes a Hit as Lamine Yamal Sparks Huge Betting Gamble
Harry Kane has drifted to 6-4 in the 2026 Ballon d’Or betting after a major gamble on Lamine Yamal, who has shortened to 4-9. Kane scored 61 goals in 51 Bayern Munich appearances during 2025-26 and recently netted his 87th England goal. Yamal starred for Spain at Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.
For the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Harry Kane has drifted to 6-4 in the betting market after a major move for Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. Kane had been odds-on since early August, but Yamal's price has shortened sharply from 2-1 to as low as 4-9 with some bookmakers.
The winner will be announced on October 26, with Kane hoping to become the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001. Kane strengthened his case by scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich during the 2025-26 season. He also scored his 87th international goal for England in the Nations League. However, his price changed after England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, moving from 9-4 to 6-1 before recovering to 7-4 after the final.
Yamal, who finished runner-up last year, enjoyed a strong season with Spain and Barcelona, including success at the 2026 World Cup and La Liga. Voting by journalists has already closed, with the late market move suggesting strong interest in the teenager. Kylian Mbappe is 14-1, Lionel Messi 18-1, Rodri 33-1 and Ousmane Dembele 66-1. The award is decided from a 30-player shortlist selected by France Football.