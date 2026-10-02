The winner will be announced on October 26, with Kane hoping to become the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001. Kane strengthened his case by scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich during the 2025-26 season. He also scored his 87th international goal for England in the Nations League. However, his price changed after England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, moving from 9-4 to 6-1 before recovering to 7-4 after the final.