Neymar Set for Shock Santos Return While Coutinho Could Make Long-Awaited Debut
Santos could welcome Neymar back soon after the forward resumed ball work following a right-thigh injury. He has completed nearly 4 weeks of rehabilitation and could return against Flamengo on 8 October. Philippe Coutinho, out for more than 7 months, is fit for selection against São Paulo.
In the latest Santos update, Neymar is edging closer to a return after stepping up his rehabilitation from a right thigh injury. The Brazil star has resumed ball work on grass and is approaching the end of 4 weeks of rehab. He could return to the squad against Flamengo on 8 October at Vila Belmiro, meaning his absence may last around 5 weeks instead of the earlier 8-week estimate.
Philippe Coutinho is also nearing his Santos debut after spending more than 7 months away from professional football. The midfielder has completed a heavy workload and could be included against São Paulo on Friday at the Morumbis. Santos are also planning the return of Everton Cebolinha, who missed the Remo match through suspension. He could regain his place after making a strong league debut against Cruzeiro. However, he will not play against Flamengo because of the terms of his exit agreement.
The club currently has only 2 players remaining in medical care. Goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão will miss the season after shoulder surgery, while 18-year-old Vini Lira remains sidelined with a complete knee ligament rupture and is expected back for 2027 pre-season. Santos will also miss suspended Luan Peres and Brazil duty absentee Gabriel Bontempo against São Paulo.