Philippe Coutinho is also nearing his Santos debut after spending more than 7 months away from professional football. The midfielder has completed a heavy workload and could be included against São Paulo on Friday at the Morumbis. Santos are also planning the return of Everton Cebolinha, who missed the Remo match through suspension. He could regain his place after making a strong league debut against Cruzeiro. However, he will not play against Flamengo because of the terms of his exit agreement.