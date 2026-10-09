Milan Plot Shock Endrick Move With Nico Paz-Style Twist
Milan are reportedly preparing another attempt to sign Endrick on loan from Real Madrid in January. The 20-year-old Brazilian has played only 4 competitive minutes since returning from Lyon. Milan could seek a Nico Paz-style agreement, including buy-out and buy-back clauses.
Paz initially joined Como for €6m, while Madrid retained a 50% sell-on clause and affordable buy-back options.
For the January transfer window, Milan are reportedly preparing another approach for Real Madrid forward Endrick after failing to secure his services during the summer. The 20-year-old Brazil international is said to be open to a move to San Siro and has reportedly indicated that Milan would be his first choice if Madrid allow him to leave on loan. Endrick returned to Real Madrid after spending the second half of the 2025-26 season with Lyon in Ligue 1.
However, his opportunities in Spain have remained extremely limited, with the forward managing only 4 minutes of competitive football since returning during the summer. Milan previously explored a deal but were told that Endrick could only leave on a straight loan, without a purchase option. Roma were also linked with the striker. However, reports now suggest Milan could try to negotiate a more flexible arrangement in January, potentially involving buy-out and buy-back clauses.
The proposed structure could resemble the agreement used for Nico Paz when he moved from Real Madrid to Como in 2024. Paz initially cost Como €6m, while Madrid retained a 50% sell-on clause and low-cost buy-back options starting at €9m. After Paz's rise in Serie A, the clubs renegotiated, with Como paying €60m to remove the sell-on clause and Madrid receiving an €80m buy-back option for 2027.