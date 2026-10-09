For the January transfer window, Milan are reportedly preparing another approach for Real Madrid forward Endrick after failing to secure his services during the summer. The 20-year-old Brazil international is said to be open to a move to San Siro and has reportedly indicated that Milan would be his first choice if Madrid allow him to leave on loan. Endrick returned to Real Madrid after spending the second half of the 2025-26 season with Lyon in Ligue 1.