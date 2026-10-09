Pedro Rodríguez Says Goodbye to Football After Leaving His Mark on Barcelona History
Pedro Rodríguez has announced his retirement from professional football after a career spanning more than 20 years. The former Barcelona forward joined La Masia at 17 and scored 99 goals for Barça. In 2009/10, he became the first player to score in all 6 major competitions.
He also scored in the 2011 Champions League final victory over Manchester United.
For the former Barcelona forward Pedro Rodríguez, a remarkable professional football journey has come to an end after more than 2 decades at the highest level. The Canary Islander announced his retirement after a career that began at La Masia and included some of the finest years in Barcelona’s history under Pep Guardiola. Pedro joined Barcelona from Tenerife at the age of 17 and progressed through the club’s youth ranks before making his first-team debut during the 2007/08 season.
In 2009, he signed his first senior contract and quickly became an important part of the team. During the 2009/10 campaign, he created history by becoming the first Barcelona player to score in all 6 official competitions in a single season. One of his biggest moments came on 28 May 2011, when he opened the scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League final at Wembley.
Barcelona went on to win 3-1 and secure their 4th European title. Pedro also collected numerous major honours during his time at the club. In 2015, he left Barcelona for Chelsea and later represented Roma and Lazio. He now closes a career that left a lasting impression on Barça. Pedro will officially celebrate his retirement with a farewell event at Auditori 1899 on 9 October at 11:30am CEST.