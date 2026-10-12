Ronaldo Gets a Major Boost After Jesus Fallout! Postecoglou’s Message Sparks Fresh Buzz
Ange Postecoglou has praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s physical and mental condition ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite clash against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fargona on October 12, 2026. Ronaldo recently scored in Al Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah.
In the latest development, Ange Postecoglou has come out in support of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite match against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fargona on October 12, 2026. The Australian coach praised Ronaldo’s physical and mental condition, saying the forward looked in good shape after his recent performance. Ronaldo scored in Al Nassr’s 3-0 win over Al Diriyah in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.
He played the full 90 minutes and helped his side secure a comfortable victory before turning his attention to the upcoming continental fixture. Postecoglou’s comments come at a time when Ronaldo is dealing with a disagreement involving Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The issue started during Portugal’s match against Norway, when Ronaldo remained on the bench for the entire game despite warming up. Ronaldo claimed Jesus had told him he would get around 30 minutes on the pitch but eventually did not bring him on.
The dispute later grew over what the two had allegedly agreed to say publicly about the situation. Ronaldo accused Jesus of breaking his promises twice, while the coach denied making such an agreement and maintained that team selection was his responsibility. Back at Al Nassr, Ronaldo made his presence felt by scoring against Al Diriyah. Now, with Postecoglou expressing confidence in his condition, the focus shifts to Ronaldo’s performance against Neftchi Fargona.