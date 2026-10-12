He played the full 90 minutes and helped his side secure a comfortable victory before turning his attention to the upcoming continental fixture. Postecoglou’s comments come at a time when Ronaldo is dealing with a disagreement involving Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The issue started during Portugal’s match against Norway, when Ronaldo remained on the bench for the entire game despite warming up. Ronaldo claimed Jesus had told him he would get around 30 minutes on the pitch but eventually did not bring him on.