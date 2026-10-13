Ronaldo Scores 981st Career Goal as Al-Nassr Beat Neftchi 3-1.

Ronaldo Just Got 19 Goals Away From 1,000! But Al-Nassr’s Match Had a Shocking Twist
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 981st career goal as Al-Nassr defeated Neftchi Fergana 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite. The match was delayed by an hour following a missile security alert in Riyadh. Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring before Ronaldo doubled the lead before half-time.
Alisher Odilov pulled one back, but an own goal from Anvarjou Gofurov sealed Al-Nassr’s first win.
In the latest AFC Champions League Elite clash, Al-Nassr secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again making headlines. The match at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh was delayed by an hour because of a security alert following reports of missile threats over the Saudi capital.
Ronaldo, aged 41, scored Al-Nassr’s second goal just before half-time, taking his professional career tally to an incredible 981 goals. The Portuguese superstar is now only 19 goals away from the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone.
Al-Nassr opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel, who converted Nawaf Boushal’s pass. Ronaldo then doubled the advantage in the 42nd minute after receiving a pass from substitute Ayman Yahya.
Neftchi responded in the 51st minute when Alisher Odilov reduced the deficit to 2-1. However, Al-Nassr restored their two-goal cushion in the 78th minute after Anvarjou Gofurov scored an own goal.
The victory marked Al-Nassr’s first three points in the competition after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Al Ain in their opening game. The match was played under heightened security after Saudi authorities reported intercepting two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh.