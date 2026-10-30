Ballon d’Or Jury Shock: Journalist Admits Major Mistake in Harry Kane’s Ranking!
Croatian journalist Dravko Reic has admitted his mistake after ranking 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane sixth. Reic placed Rodri first, followed by Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, while excluding Lamine Yamal from his top 10.
He said prioritising World Cup performances influenced his decision, despite Kane scoring six goals and providing one assist as England reached the semi-finals.
In the 2026 Ballon d’Or voting, Croatian journalist Dravko Reic has admitted that he made a mistake by ranking Harry Kane sixth in his list of the top 10 players. Kane, the Bayern Munich captain, ultimately won the prestigious award, despite receiving a relatively low ranking from Reic, who has been part of the France Football voting jury since 1992. Reic, who works for the Croatian publication Sportske novosti, placed Rodri first, followed by Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.
Kylian Mbappe and Ferran Torres were also ranked ahead of Kane, while Lamine Yamal, who finished third in the final standings, was absent from his selection. According to reports published by German newspaper Bild, Reic later acknowledged his error and accepted responsibility for his decision. The journalist explained that his focus on the World Cup had heavily influenced his voting. He prioritised international performances over achievements at club level, selecting Rodri because of his contribution to Spain's World Cup triumph.
He also praised Haaland's role in Norway's surprising campaign and highlighted Torres' winning goal against Argentina in the final. Kane scored six goals and provided one assist at the World Cup, helping England reach the semi-finals. However, Reic considered Yamal's contribution to Spain's success relatively limited. Despite the disputed ranking, Kane secured sufficient overall support from the voting panel to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.