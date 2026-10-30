Kylian Mbappe and Ferran Torres were also ranked ahead of Kane, while Lamine Yamal, who finished third in the final standings, was absent from his selection. According to reports published by German newspaper Bild, Reic later acknowledged his error and accepted responsibility for his decision. The journalist explained that his focus on the World Cup had heavily influenced his voting. He prioritised international performances over achievements at club level, selecting Rodri because of his contribution to Spain's World Cup triumph.