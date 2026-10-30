However, manager Andoni Iraola appears to have found a promising solution in 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni. Unlike former manager Arne Slot, who generally deployed Nyoni in a more advanced position, Iraola has increasingly used him at the base of midfield. This tactical adjustment has allowed the youngster to demonstrate his ability to control possession, distribute the ball effectively and connect the defence with attacking players. Nyoni’s performance against Chelsea on Wednesday highlighted his growing influence. Despite leaving the pitch with 10 minutes remaining, he recorded 22 more touches than any other midfielder in the match.