Liverpool May Have Found Their Dream Midfielder Without Spending a Single Penny!
Liverpool could have found their missing midfield controller in 19-year-old Trey Nyoni under Andoni Iraola. Against Chelsea, Nyoni recorded 22 more touches than any other midfielder, alongside four recoveries and two tackles.
In the 2026 season, Liverpool’s midfield problems have become increasingly apparent, particularly after the club failed to sign a new midfielder during the summer transfer window and sold Curtis Jones. Despite achieving reasonable results, Liverpool have struggled to maintain control in central areas, allowing opponents to exploit gaps and launch dangerous counter-attacks. Newcastle United exposed these weaknesses on the opening matchday by scoring twice through the Reds’ midfield.
However, manager Andoni Iraola appears to have found a promising solution in 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni. Unlike former manager Arne Slot, who generally deployed Nyoni in a more advanced position, Iraola has increasingly used him at the base of midfield. This tactical adjustment has allowed the youngster to demonstrate his ability to control possession, distribute the ball effectively and connect the defence with attacking players. Nyoni’s performance against Chelsea on Wednesday highlighted his growing influence. Despite leaving the pitch with 10 minutes remaining, he recorded 22 more touches than any other midfielder in the match.
Jordan Henderson was the only other midfielder to complete more passes into the final third. Nyoni also contributed four recoveries and two tackles, demonstrating his defensive involvement. Nevertheless, he still needs to improve his long-range passing and dribbling resistance, having been bypassed twice by opponents. With regular playing time and further development under Iraola, Nyoni could become the controlling midfielder Liverpool desperately need, potentially solving a major squad weakness without another expensive transfer.