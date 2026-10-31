In August, La Liga announced a deal with Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile, to broadcast 380 matches annually until 2030. Real Madrid reportedly generates between 10% and 15% of its merchandise and jersey sales in China. The club also has major Chinese sponsors, including Hisense and Linglong Tire. Meanwhile, Barcelona has established football academies in China and stated that its Asian fan base exceeds its combined following in Europe and America. The controversy highlights the importance of protecting commercial relationships in this lucrative market.