Real Madrid Apologises to China After Mbappe Controversy Threatens Commercial Interests
Real Madrid apologised to China after Kylian Mbappe’s comments about Mao Zedong triggered widespread backlash and a boycott. Three sponsors dropped the French star, while Chinese state television suspended La Liga broadcasts.
International broadcasting rights were valued at €748 million ($834 million) for 2024-25, highlighting China’s crucial role in Spanish football’s commercial success.
For the controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe's remarks about Mao Zedong, Real Madrid issued an apology on Tuesday amid growing backlash in China. The incident has triggered calls for a boycott, prompting concerns about the financial and commercial impact on the Spanish club and La Liga. The controversy began after a short video circulated online showing a meme portraying Mbappe as Mao Zedong, whom he referred to as a "Chinese dictator." The backlash has already affected commercial relationships, with three sponsors reportedly dropping Mbappe.
Chinese state television has also suspended broadcasts of Spanish league matches, creating challenges for La Liga's international expansion plans. Despite apologies from Mbappe, Real Madrid, La Liga and its president, Javier Tebas, the situation remains unsettled. China is a crucial market for Spanish football. According to a La Liga source cited by AFP, China and the United States together account for the majority of international broadcasting rights revenue, valued at €748 million ($834 million) for the 2024-25 season.
In August, La Liga announced a deal with Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile, to broadcast 380 matches annually until 2030. Real Madrid reportedly generates between 10% and 15% of its merchandise and jersey sales in China. The club also has major Chinese sponsors, including Hisense and Linglong Tire. Meanwhile, Barcelona has established football academies in China and stated that its Asian fan base exceeds its combined following in Europe and America. The controversy highlights the importance of protecting commercial relationships in this lucrative market.