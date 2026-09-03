Speaking to reporters, Olmo described Alvarez as a great number 9 and one of the best players in world football. He said he could not understand the situation, adding that Alvarez had been clear about his ambitions and had fought to make the move happen. Olmo also acknowledged that some factors were beyond the striker’s control and said life would move forward. While Alvarez stayed at Atletico, Barcelona are already looking ahead to the 2026-27 season.