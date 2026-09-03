Dani Olmo Stunned by Atletico’s Julian Alvarez Decision
Barcelona star Dani Olmo has admitted he does not understand Atletico Madrid’s decision to block Julian Alvarez’s move to Barcelona. Olmo praised Alvarez as one of the world’s best strikers and said the Argentine had made his wishes clear.
Despite the setback, Olmo believes Barcelona have enough quality to defend their League, Cup and Super Cup titles and challenge for the Champions League.
As the Julian Alvarez transfer saga continues to attract attention, Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has shared his confusion over Atletico Madrid’s decision to block the Argentine striker’s move to Camp Nou. Alvarez reportedly made it clear during the 2026 World Cup that he wanted to leave Atletico, with Barcelona interested in signing him. However, the Spanish club refused to allow the transfer.
Speaking to reporters, Olmo described Alvarez as a great number 9 and one of the best players in world football. He said he could not understand the situation, adding that Alvarez had been clear about his ambitions and had fought to make the move happen. Olmo also acknowledged that some factors were beyond the striker’s control and said life would move forward. While Alvarez stayed at Atletico, Barcelona are already looking ahead to the 2026-27 season.
Olmo believes the Catalan side has enough quality to compete despite strong recruitment by rival clubs. Barcelona will aim to defend their League, Cup and Super Cup titles while also pushing for Champions League success. Although Alvarez did not join Barcelona this summer, reports suggest the club could return with another approach in the future, keeping the transfer story alive.