Messi and Ronaldo Together Again? Carlos Tevez Drops Huge Hint About Dream Reunion
Carlos Tevez is planning a farewell match at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera in December, with around 60 footballers expected to participate. The 42 year old hopes to bring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together for the event.
Tevez remains in contact with both stars and even said he would personally travel to bring Ronaldo to Argentina for the celebration. For the planned farewell match of Carlos Tevez, football fans could witness a rare reunion between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Tevez, 42, is preparing a special event at Boca Juniors, where he began his career and later played his final professional matches. The farewell game is expected to take place at La Bombonera in December, with around 60 top footballers reportedly set to participate.
Tevez has discussed possible dates with Boca Juniors, including December 12 or 13, or the following weekend. The former Argentina striker also revealed that he remains in contact with both Messi and Ronaldo through WhatsApp. He is hopeful that Ronaldo will travel to Argentina for the occasion and even said he would personally go and bring him to the event. Tevez shares a long history with both stars.
He played alongside Messi for Argentina and was also Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate between 2007 and 2009. Messi, now 39, has won the Ballon d’Or eight times and recently scored 4 goals with 1 assist in an MLS match for Inter Miami. The proposed farewell match could therefore bring together two of football’s biggest names on the same pitch for a memorable celebration.