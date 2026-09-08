During the programme, boCHE selected the winner of an Instagram contest, who received a gold biscuit. Customers also have an opportunity to win a Kia Seltos car through a lucky draw. As part of the festival, diamond jewellery customers can receive up to 50% discount on making charges. The Kozhikode showroom is also displaying a collection of lightweight jewellery with contemporary designs. Dr. Boby Chemmanur, popularly known as boCHE, is Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group.