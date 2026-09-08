Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Makes Surprise Kerala Visit, Here’s What Happened
Elma Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo and Brand Director of CR7, visited Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers in Kozhikode on September 7, 2026, to inaugurate the Sparkle Diamond Fest.
Customers can get up to 50% off diamond jewellery making charges and enter a lucky draw for a Kia Seltos. An Instagram contest winner also received a gold biscuit.
As the ‘Sparkle Diamond Fest’ opened in Kozhikode on September 7, 2026, Elma Aveiro, sister of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Brand Director of CR7, visited the Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers showroom for the inauguration. She received a warm welcome from people in Kozhikode, with Chairman Dr. Boby Chemmanur, Managing Director Sam Sibin, Director Anna Boby and General Manager Marketing Anil C.P. attending the event.
During the programme, boCHE selected the winner of an Instagram contest, who received a gold biscuit. Customers also have an opportunity to win a Kia Seltos car through a lucky draw. As part of the festival, diamond jewellery customers can receive up to 50% discount on making charges. The Kozhikode showroom is also displaying a collection of lightweight jewellery with contemporary designs. Dr. Boby Chemmanur, popularly known as boCHE, is Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group.
He is known for completing an 812 km run that earned a Unique World Record and a Guinness World Record linked to world peace. He also shared a close association with football legend Diego Maradona and brought Maradona to Kerala in October 2012 for the inauguration of the Kannur showroom. The group says it has a 163 year legacy, employs more than 41,000 people and operates across India, the USA and UAE.