Landon Donovan’s Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT Answer Will Surprise Everyone
Landon Donovan refused to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate, saying he would take both. The USMNT legend, who has 157 international appearances and 57 goals, praised Ronaldo’s incredible physical ability and recalled Messi dribbling past four defenders.
Donovan said both players were so exceptional that choosing only one made no sense.
For the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi GOAT debate, former USMNT star Landon Donovan has offered an answer that avoids choosing between the 2 legends. The 44 year old, who made 157 appearances for the United States and scored 57 international goals, said he would gladly take either player on his team. Speaking on The Late Run podcast, Donovan explained that facing Ronaldo in his prime left him stunned by the Portuguese forward’s physical presence and speed.
He recalled seeing Ronaldo power past strong athletes with remarkable ease, describing his physical ability as something he had never witnessed on a football pitch. Donovan also shared a memorable experience against Messi during his 100th international appearance in New York and New Jersey. He remembered 4 professional players trying to stop the Argentine during one attack, only for Messi to slip through each challenge and continue his run.
Donovan said the moment left the players looking at each other in disbelief. Rather than declaring a single winner, Donovan believes both players are exceptional in their own ways. His conclusion was simple: there is no need to choose between them. For Donovan, having either Messi or Ronaldo on the same team would be an ideal situation.