Championship Schedule 2026
|Date
|Match Details
|Stadium
Championship Team List
Coventry
Ipswich
Millwall
Hull City
Middlesbrough
Southampton
Wrexham
Derby
Norwich
Swansea
Sheffield Utd
Bristol City
QPR
Birmingham
Stoke City
Preston
Watford
Leicester
Portsmouth
West Brom
Charlton
Blackburn
Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday
Championship Stadiums
Carrow Road
Norwich, Norfolk, England
Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea, Wales
St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park
Birmingham, England
Fratton Park
Portsmouth, England
MATRADE Loftus Road
London, England
The Valley
London, England
St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Hampshire, England
Vicarage Road
Watford, England
The Hawthorns
West Bromwich, England
bet365 Stadium
Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England
Ewood Park
Blackburn, Lancashire, England
The Kassam Stadium
Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
Ashton Gate Stadium
Bristol, England
King Power Stadium
Leicester, Leicestershire, England
Pride Park Stadium
Derby, England
Wembley Stadium
London, England
The MKM Stadium
Hull, England
The Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry, West Midlands, England
The Den
London, England
Deepdale
Preston, England
Bramall Lane
Sheffield, England
Hillsborough
Sheffield, England
Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough, England
Portman Road
Ipswich, Suffolk, England