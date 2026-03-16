Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League April 16
DC
56%
Chance of Winning
RR
44%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Facts:
- With 200 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.
- With 193 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won four games in a row but in the last game against Mumbai Indians they lost their way from a winning position and eventually lost the game by 12 runs. This has been the best start for DC and they would be hoping to get back on track in this game.
Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency so far as they have lost four of the six games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against RCB at home and they lost the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 56%
- Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 44%
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jake F Mcgurk has struggled to make an impact this season. After a phenomenal campaign last season, Mcgurk has scored 46 runs in five matches so far which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sanju Samson has failed to hit the heights of last season, regardless he has been one of the top run scorers this season as he has scored 193 runs with an average of 32.16 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake F Mcgurk
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Porel
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals won four games on the bounce, in the last match they lost against MI and are currently second on the table.
Rajasthan Royals News & Player List
Rajasthan Royals Player List
Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost four of the six matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Rajasthan Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 15-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals: 14
Rajasthan Royals: 15
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides suffered defeats in the last game at home. Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals head into this game after they lost a close game against Mumbai Indians but regardless of the result they have been the best team in this tournament and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches RR has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters
KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
KL Rahul did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter
Even though it has not been a vintage Sanju Samson so far in this campaign. Samson still has managed to score 193 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav was sensational in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Mumbai Indians. So far he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana did not have a great game against RCB in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals
- Delhi Capitals to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.03 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments