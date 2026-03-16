Facts: With 200 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

With 193 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won four games in a row but in the last game against Mumbai Indians they lost their way from a winning position and eventually lost the game by 12 runs. This has been the best start for DC and they would be hoping to get back on track in this game.

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency so far as they have lost four of the six games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against RCB at home and they lost the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 56%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake F Mcgurk has struggled to make an impact this season. After a phenomenal campaign last season, Mcgurk has scored 46 runs in five matches so far which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson has failed to hit the heights of last season, regardless he has been one of the top run scorers this season as he has scored 193 runs with an average of 32.16 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jake F Mcgurk Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals won four games on the bounce, in the last match they lost against MI and are currently second on the table.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency as they have lost four of the six matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Rajasthan Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 15-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 14

Rajasthan Royals: 15

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides suffered defeats in the last game at home. Rajasthan Royals have struggled for consistency this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals head into this game after they lost a close game against Mumbai Indians but regardless of the result they have been the best team in this tournament and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches RR has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Even though it has not been a vintage Sanju Samson so far in this campaign. Samson still has managed to score 193 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav was sensational in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Mumbai Indians. So far he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana did not have a great game against RCB in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.