Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan Premier League Apr 16
ISL
61%
Chance of Winning
MUS
39%
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 326 runs, Colin Munro was the leading run scorer for Islamabad United last season.
- With 430 runs, Usman Khan was the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in the last campaign.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning
Islamabad United had a brilliant campaign last season as they went on to win the Championship last season. The defending champions have got off to a great start this season as they have outplayed their opponents in the first two matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams as they once again made the finals last season. Multan Sultans went head to head against Karachi Kings in the opening game and they lost the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 39%
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Salman Agha had a solid campaign last season and once again he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the two games thus far Salman has scored 41 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Rizwan was brilliant last season as he led his team from the front and scored 407 runs in 12 matches. In the opening game this season he has scored 105 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Islamabad United News & Player List
Islamabad United Player List
Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Batter
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
Islamabad United Team Form
Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first two matches so far and are currently at the top of the table.
Multan Sultans News & Player List
Multan Sultans Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Shahid Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Usama Mir
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
|
David Willey
|
Bowler
Multan Sultans Team Form
Multan Sultans were brilliant last season as they won seven matches in the group stages, they lost the opening game against Karachi Kings.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Head to Head
Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have identical records in this fixture with eight wins each. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and Islamabad United won the game.
Head to Head
Islamabad United: 09
Multan Sultans: 09
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds
Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans and Islamabad United head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the season. Islamabad had a brilliant season last year as they made the playoffs and went on to win the championship. They have continued their form into this season as they have battered Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Multan Sultans who were the finalist last season lost the opening game against Karachi Kings and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Islamabad United have had a better opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
T20
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, null
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Batters
Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’ top batter
Colin Munro was sensational last season as he scored 326 runs and once again he has got off to a great start this season as he has scored 59 and 40 in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Usman Khan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter
Usman Khan did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 19 runs in the last game. He was brilliant last season as he was the top scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers
Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’ top bowler
Naseem Shah was brilliant last season as he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker. He was solid in the last game even though he bagged one wicket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler
Usama Mir was brilliant in the last game as he was the most economical bowler in the game. With 24 wickets last season, Mir was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Islamabad United
- Islamabad United to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)
- Multan Sultans to win - 2.28 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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