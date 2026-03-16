Facts: With 326 runs, Colin Munro was the leading run scorer for Islamabad United last season.

With 430 runs, Usman Khan was the leading run scorer for Multan Sultans in the last campaign.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Chance of Winning

Islamabad United had a brilliant campaign last season as they went on to win the Championship last season. The defending champions have got off to a great start this season as they have outplayed their opponents in the first two matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams as they once again made the finals last season. Multan Sultans went head to head against Karachi Kings in the opening game and they lost the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Islamabad United are favourites in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United ’ chances of winning - 61%

Multan Sultans’ chances of winning - 39%

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Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Salman Agha had a solid campaign last season and once again he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. In the two games thus far Salman has scored 41 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Rizwan was brilliant last season as he led his team from the front and scored 407 runs in 12 matches. In the opening game this season he has scored 105 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Islamabad United Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Multan Sultans Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Islamabad United 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Islamabad United News & Player List

Islamabad United Player List

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Andries Gous Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Sahibzada Farhan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Imad Wasim Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Muhammad Shahzad Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

Islamabad United have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first two matches so far and are currently at the top of the table.

Multan Sultans News & Player List

Multan Sultans Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Batter Usman Khan Batter Kamran Ghulam Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Shahid Aziz All-rounder Usama Mir All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler David Willey Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

Multan Sultans were brilliant last season as they won seven matches in the group stages, they lost the opening game against Karachi Kings.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Head to Head

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have identical records in this fixture with eight wins each. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and Islamabad United won the game.

Head to Head

Islamabad United: 09

Multan Sultans: 09

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Betting Odds

Islamabad United to have a better opening partnership than Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the season. Islamabad had a brilliant season last year as they made the playoffs and went on to win the championship. They have continued their form into this season as they have battered Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Multan Sultans who were the finalist last season lost the opening game against Karachi Kings and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Islamabad United have had a better opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Batters

Colin Munro to be Islamabad United’ top batter

Colin Munro was sensational last season as he scored 326 runs and once again he has got off to a great start this season as he has scored 59 and 40 in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Khan to be Multan Sultans’ top batter

Usman Khan did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 19 runs in the last game. He was brilliant last season as he was the top scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Top Bowlers

Naseem Shah to be Islamabad United’ top bowler

Naseem Shah was brilliant last season as he bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker. He was solid in the last game even though he bagged one wicket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usama Mir to be Multan Sultans’ top bowler

Usama Mir was brilliant in the last game as he was the most economical bowler in the game. With 24 wickets last season, Mir was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Islamabad United Islamabad United to win - 1.63 (PariMatch)

Multan Sultans to win - 2.28 (PariMatch) Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have identical records in this fixture with nine wins each. Islamabad United have been sensational this season as they have won both games. The bookmakers have sided with them and we believe you should do the same as even though it might be a close game, Islamabad United would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





