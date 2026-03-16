Facts: With 239 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians this season.

With 214 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians much like last season have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game Mumbai Indians went head to head against table toppers Delhi Capitals and they beat them by 12 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head against Punjab Kings in the last game after four straight defeats and they managed to turn things around as they beat PBKS with eight wickets to spare. They are currently ninth on the table. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians ’ chances of winning - 58%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 42%

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Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rohit Sharma had a solid campaign last season but has struggled to make an impact thus far. So far this season Sharma has scored 56 runs in five matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma has struggled to make an impact this season but in the last game he managed to turn things around as he scored a century against PBKS which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal campaign so far but in the last game they beat PBKS and are currently ninth on the table.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 13-10. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians: 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians head into this game after both sides have had a disappointing campaign thus far. Both teams registered important wins in the last outing. Hopes were high for SRH to go all the way this season but they have struggled for consistency so far as they have just two wins in six matches and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand Mumbai Indians much like their opponents have managed just two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table. A win for either side in this game would give them a good momentum as they head into the second half of the campaign. In the last match SRH managed an opening partnership of 171 runs which makes us believe SRH will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 40 off 28 balls. With 239 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Travis Head has once again had a solid campaign so far as he has scored 214 runs and is the leading run scorer for SRH. In the last game he scored 66 off 37 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Hardik Pandya did not have a good game in the last outing but regardless we are going to back him once again as with ten wickets so far, Pandya is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel has been the standout bowler for SRH this season. In the last game he bagged four wickets and with eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Even though Mumbai Indians have a better record in this fixture, this could be a close game as both sides have struggled thus far. MI has beaten SRH at home in each of the last two matches. The bookmakers have favoured MI and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points come Apr 17. Mumbai Indians to win - 1.72 (PariMatch) Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 2.10 (PariMatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!

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