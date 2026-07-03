Live Football (Soccer) Score of USL League One Cup 2026

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USL League One Cup Team List

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Boise

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Charleston Battery

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Charlotte Independence

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Colorado Springs

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El Paso Locomotive

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Louisville City

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Miami FC

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Sacramento Republic

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San Antonio

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Tampa Bay Rowdies

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Hartford Athletic

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Portland Hearts of Pine

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Sporting JAX

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Birmingham Legion

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Brooklyn

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Corpus Christi

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Detroit City

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FC Tulsa

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Indy Eleven

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Lexington

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Monterey Bay

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New Mexico United

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NY Cosmos

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One Knoxville

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Phoenix Rising

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Pittsburgh Riverhounds

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Spokane Velocity

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Union Omaha

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Naples

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Rhode Island

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Westchester SC

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Alta

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Chattanooga Red Wolves

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Fort Wayne

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Forward Madison

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Greenville Triumph

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Las Vegas Lights

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Loudoun United

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Oakland Roots

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Orange County SC

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Richmond Kickers

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Sarasota Paradise