Upcoming Football (Soccer) Matches of USL League One Cup 2026

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Full Schedule

12 Jul

UpcomingPittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United

USL League One Cup

Highmark Stadium

PIT

PIT

0

Loudoun United

Loudoun United

0

NS

UpcomingRhode Island vs Brooklyn

Rhode Island vs Brooklyn

USL League One Cup

Centreville Bank Stadium

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

0

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

0

NS

UpcomingBirmingham Legion vs FC Tulsa

Birmingham Legion vs FC Tulsa

USL League One Cup

Protective Stadium

Birmingham Legion

Birmingham Legion

0

FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa

0

NS

UpcomingLouisville City vs Lexington

Louisville City vs Lexington

USL League One Cup

Lynn Family Stadium

Louisville City

Louisville City

0

Lexington

Lexington

0

NS

UpcomingEl Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United

El Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United

USL League One Cup

Southwest University Park

El Paso Locomotive

El Paso Locomotive

0

New Mexico United

New Mexico United

0

NS

UpcomingMonterey Bay vs Las Vegas Lights

Monterey Bay vs Las Vegas Lights

USL League One Cup

Cardinale Stadium

Monterey Bay

Monterey Bay

0

Las Vegas Lights

Las Vegas Lights

0

NS

UpcomingOrange County SC vs Colorado Springs

Orange County SC vs Colorado Springs

USL League One Cup

Championship Soccer Stadium

Orange County SC

Orange County SC

0

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs

0

NS

TomorrowYesterday

USL League One Cup Team List

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Boise

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Charleston Battery

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Charlotte Independence

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Colorado Springs

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El Paso Locomotive

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Louisville City

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Miami FC

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Sacramento Republic

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San Antonio

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Tampa Bay Rowdies

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Hartford Athletic

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Portland Hearts of Pine

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Sporting JAX

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Birmingham Legion

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Brooklyn

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Corpus Christi

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Detroit City

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FC Tulsa

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Indy Eleven

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Lexington

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Monterey Bay

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New Mexico United

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NY Cosmos

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One Knoxville

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Phoenix Rising

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Pittsburgh Riverhounds

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Spokane Velocity

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Union Omaha

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Naples

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Rhode Island

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Westchester SC

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Alta

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Chattanooga Red Wolves

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Fort Wayne

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Forward Madison

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Greenville Triumph

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Las Vegas Lights

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Loudoun United

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Oakland Roots

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Orange County SC

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Richmond Kickers

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Sarasota Paradise