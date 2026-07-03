12 Jul
Oakland Roots vs Spokane Velocity
USL League One Cup
Oakland Roots
0
Spokane Velocity
0
NS
Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United
USL League One Cup
Highmark Stadium
PIT
0
Loudoun United
0
NS
Tormenta vs Sporting JAX
USL League One Cup
Tormenta
0
Sporting JAX
0
NS
Hartford Athletic vs Westchester SC
USL League One Cup
Hartford Athletic
0
Westchester SC
0
NS
Greenville Triumph vs Richmond Kickers
USL League One Cup
Greenville Triumph
0
RIC
0
NS
Portland Hearts of Pine vs NY Cosmos
USL League One Cup
Portland Hearts of Pine
0
NYC
0
NS
Charleston Battery vs Charlotte Independence
USL League One Cup
CHA
0
Charlotte Independence
0
NS
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Naples
USL League One Cup
Tampa Bay Rowdies
0
Naples
0
NS
Sarasota Paradise vs Miami FC
USL League One Cup
Sarasota Paradise
0
Miami FC
0
NS
Fort Wayne vs Detroit City
USL League One Cup
Fort Wayne
0
Detroit City
0
NS
Rhode Island vs Brooklyn
USL League One Cup
Centreville Bank Stadium
Rhode Island
0
Brooklyn
0
NS
Forward Madison vs Union Omaha
USL League One Cup
Forward Madison
0
Union Omaha
0
NS
Birmingham Legion vs FC Tulsa
USL League One Cup
Protective Stadium
Birmingham Legion
0
FC Tulsa
0
NS
Louisville City vs Lexington
USL League One Cup
Lynn Family Stadium
Louisville City
0
Lexington
0
NS
Corpus Christi vs One Knoxville
USL League One Cup
Corpus Christi
0
One Knoxville
0
NS
San Antonio vs Chattanooga Red Wolves
USL League One Cup
San Antonio
0
Chattanooga Red Wolves
0
NS
El Paso Locomotive vs New Mexico United
USL League One Cup
Southwest University Park
El Paso Locomotive
0
New Mexico United
0
NS
Boise vs Sacramento Republic
USL League One Cup
Boise
0
Sacramento Republic
0
NS
Monterey Bay vs Las Vegas Lights
USL League One Cup
Cardinale Stadium
Monterey Bay
0
Las Vegas Lights
0
NS
Orange County SC vs Colorado Springs
USL League One Cup
Championship Soccer Stadium
Orange County SC
0
Colorado Springs
0
NS
Alta vs Phoenix Rising
USL League One Cup
Alta
0
ARI
0
NS