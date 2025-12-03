Arsenal vs Brentford Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning BFC 1 % The Premier League will continue its 14th match week with a clash which could go either way, as Arsenal will be going against Brentford. This match will be taking place on 4 December at 1:00 AM IST, as Arsenal takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has showcased its dominance in the Premier League, as the team still stands at the top spot in the standings with 9 wins in 13 matches. They will now be looking forward to the game against Brentford as an opportunity to get their 10th win this season. On the other hand, Brentford has also been able to do well this season, as they hold 10th spot in the standings with 6 wins in 13 matches. They will also remain keen to turn the tables against the top team and get an unexpected win. In its previous match, Arsenal had a draw against Chelsea by 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford won its previous match against Burnley by 3-1, which was a home game for the team. With both teams eager to grab wins, it will be intense to see which one of them comes out on top in the next clash.

Facts: The last time Arsenal and Brentford faced each other at Emirates Stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brentford last defeated Arsenal during the Premier League 2021/22 edition, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Arsenal against Brentford, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brentford has won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Arsenal vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Brentford in their clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brentford has won none, with the remaining two games ending in a draw.

Arsenal is having a strong record against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which increases their chances of winning. The team has come out victorious in both of its last two home games, winning against Crystal Palace by 1-0 and Tottenham Hotspur by 4-1.

On the other hand, Brentford will be relying on its winning momentum which might help them to turn the tables in the next game. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Crystal Palace by 2-0 and Brighton by 2-1.

Arsenal vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the 14th match week between Arsenal and Brentford is expected to be one-sided, in the favour of Arsenal. The table toppers have been dominant against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which will help them to come out victorious. On the other hand, Brentford has just regained its winning momentum which might help them to turn the tables against Arsenal to end its losing streak against them. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.38, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 9.55.

Arsenal’s dominance in the Premier League 2025/26 continues as they enter the upcoming match against Brentford, as the team holds top spot in the standings with 9 wins and a loss in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 25 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.92, and they have also made 128 shots out of which 69 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has also scored two penalties, as their XG rate stands at 22.52 after 13 games. The team has been the strongest on the defence, conceding just 7 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.54; as they have also made 84 interceptions and 30 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Bukayo Saka, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Gabriel Martinelli, with a goal and 38 passes in 9 appearances. Arsenal is having depth when it comes to the middle, as the team will head to the game with players like Eberechi Eze, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 2 goals and 2 assists, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, and Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 3 assists. On the defensive side too, the team has strong players such as Cristhian Mosquera, with 10 tackles and 6 interceptions in 9 appearances, Piero Hincapié, with 3 tackles and an interception in 4 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 7 clean sheets and 20 saves in 13 appearances.

Arsenal is locked in for the next game against Brentford with its strong squad, which will be playing a vital role for its victory. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 10 and conceded 4 goals, which shows their overall performances in the tournament have improved. Along with that, two of their last five games this season have ended with a clean sheet, which will also allow them to assert pressure on the attacking side of Brentford. It is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has shown mixed performances in the current season, as they hold 10th spot in the standings with 6 wins and 6 losses in 13 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 10 and conceded 8 goals, which shows that their defensive side needs some improvements. This season, the team has scored 21 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.62, and they have also made 114 shots out of which 50 shots remained on target inside the box. Brentford has scored a massive total of 5 penalties, as their XG rate stands at 21.64 after 13 games. The team has struggled on the defensive side, as they have conceded 20 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.54; still, they have made 108 interceptions and 50 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Igor Thiago, with 11 goals and 194 passes in 13 appearances, and Dango Ouattara, with 3 goals and 174 passes in 12 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Kevin Schade, with 3 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 3 assists and 566 passes in 12 appearances, and Mathias Jensen, with 2 goals and 145 passes in 11 appearances. The team needs to make some improvements on the defensive side, as they have players such as Aaron Hickey, with 8 tackles and 5 interceptions in 8 appearances, Sepp van den Berg, with 10 tackles and 9 interceptions in 13 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 17 interceptions and 14 blocks, and Michael Kayode, with 22 tackles and 16 interceptions. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 29 saves in 13 appearances.

Reiss Nelson from Brentford is ineligible to play the next game against Arsenal, as he is on a loan from Arsenal to Brentford. Riccardo Calafiori from Arsenal, and Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade from Brentford are having 4 yellow cards each to their name, as they stand one yellow card away from being suspended. It can be predicted that Bournemouth will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 20

Arsenal Wins: 9

Brentford Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 5

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.38

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 9.55

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.