BURL (Burnley) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction BURL 12 % Chance of Winning CPFC 88 % The Premier League will provide fans with another much-awaited showdown in the 14th match week, as Burnley will be going against Crystal Palace in the next game. This match will be taking place on 4 December at 1:00 AM IST, as Burnley takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Turf Moor. They have struggled to grab wins in the current season, as the team stands at 19th position in the standings with just 3 wins in 13 matches. If they are able to win the next game, it could help them to get away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also shown mixed performances this season, holding 9th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 13 matches. A win in the next game against Burnley could help them to get closer to the top five. In its previous match, Burnley secured a loss against Brentford by 3-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace also lost its previous match against Manchester United by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. Since both teams are aiming to end their losing momentum, it will be only one team coming out at the top.

Facts: The last time Burnley and Crystal Palace faced each other at Turf Moor, the away team came out victorious by 0-2.

Burnley last defeated Crystal Palace during the Premier League 2020/21 edition, winning the away game by 0-3.

Out of the last five victories secured by Crystal Palace over Burnley, four have been with a clean sheet, highlighting their defensive strength.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Turf Moor, Crystal Palace holds the upper hand with three wins, as Burnley has won one, with the remaining one match ending in a draw.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Burnley has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. But, over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Crystal Palace holds the upper hand with two wins, as Burnley has only won one, with two games ending in a draw.

Crystal Palace has a higher chance of winning in the next game, considering their recent record against Burnley, combined with their form in the current phases of the tournament. But the team has shown mixed form over their last two away games, losing to Arsenal by 1-0 and winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-2.

On the other hand, Burnley will be taking the home ground advantage which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. But they have lost both of their last two home games against Arsenal by 0-2 and Chelsea also by 0-2.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Burnley and Crystal Palace is expected to be one-sided, as Crystal Palace enters the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has shown dominance over Burnley in the recent head-to-head encounters, which will play a crucial role for their victory in the next game. On the other hand, Burnley takes the home ground advantage and has been strong against Crystal Palace in the overall encounters which might help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 1.75, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 4.80.

Crystal Palace has showcased stellar performances in the current season, as the team holds 9th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.31, and they have also made 112 shots out of which 53 shots remained on target inside the box. Crystal Palace has also scored three penalties, as their XG rate stands at 22.39 after 13 games. The team has also done well on their defence, conceding just 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.85; as they have also made 124 interceptions with 31 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 7 goals and 162 passes in 13 appearances, and Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Yéremy Pino, with a goal and 264 passes in 11 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 357 passes and 33 tackles, and Adam Wharton, with an assist and 374 passes. Crystal Palace has been strong on the defensive side, as the team has players such as Daniel Muñoz, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 42 tackles in 13 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with 2 assists and 25 tackles, Chris Richards, with 28 tackles and 19 interceptions, and Marc Guéhi, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 6 clean sheets and 30 saves in 13 appearances.

Crystal Palace is having a dominant line-up ready with themselves as they prepare for the upcoming match against Burnley. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 5 and conceded just 3 goals, which shows that they will have to work on the attacking side. It should also be noted that three of the last five games played by Crystal Palace this season have resulted in a clean sheet for the team. This will also allow them to put some pressure on the attacking side of Burnley in the next game. It is likely that Crystal Palace will win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley finds itself in the relegation zone right now, holding the 19th spot with 3 wins and 9 losses in 13 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 6 and conceded 12 goals, which shows the challenges they have faced this season. This season, the team has scored 15 goals which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.15, and they have also made 78 shots out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 9.69 after 13 games. They have not done well on the defensive side, conceding 27 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.08; still, they have made 128 interceptions and 61 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Lyle Foster, with 2 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Loum Tchaouna, with a goal and 151 passes in 12 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Zian Flemming, with 4 goals and 89 passes in 10 appearances, Hannibal Mejbri, with an assist and 113 passes in 12 appearances, Florentino, with an assist and 376 passes in 10 appearances, and Josh Cullen, with 2 goals and an assist in 13 appearances. The team requires some improvements on the defensive side, which has players such as Kyle Walker, with an assist and 27 tackles in 13 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 4 assists and 28 tackles, Maxime Estève, with 14 tackles and 18 interceptions, and Axel Tuanzebe, with 6 tackles and 4 interceptions in 7 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 50 saves in 13 appearances.

Kyle Walker from Burnley and Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace are close to being suspended in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Burnley or Crystal Palace is close to being suspended. It can also be predicted that Burnley will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Burnley in a Premier League match.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 55

Burnley Wins: 21

Crystal Palace Wins: 15

Matches are Drawn: 19

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.80

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.