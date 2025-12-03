LUFC (Leeds United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction LUFC 3 % Chance of Winning CHE 97 % Fans will be getting another exciting clash in the Premier League's 14th match week, as Leeds United will be going against Chelsea. This match will be taking place on 4 December at 1:45 AM IST, as Leeds United take the home ground advantage with the match being at Elland Road. The team has not been able to do well this season, which puts them 18th in the standings with 3 wins in 13 matches. If they are able to defeat Chelsea in the next game, it will help them to get away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Chelsea has maintained itself as the key performer in the tournament, as they hold 3rd spot in the standings with 7 wins in 13 matches. A win in the next game could also help Chelsea to regain its spot at number two. In its previous match, Leeds United suffered a loss against Manchester City by 3-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea had a draw against Arsenal by 1-1, which was a home game for the team. As Leeds aim to end their losing streak, Chelsea aims to continue their winning momentum.

Facts: The last time Leeds United and Chelsea faced each other at Elland Road, the home team came out victorious by 3-0.

Chelsea last secured a win over Leeds United during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Chelsea over Leeds United, only two have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Elland Road, Chelsea holds the upper hand with two wins, as Leeds United has won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Leeds United has been historically strong against Chelsea in their clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea holds the upper hand with three wins, as Leeds United has won one, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

With Chelsea having a strong record against Leeds United lately, they have also shown a better form this season which increases their chances of winning. It should be noted that the team has won both of their last two away games, defeating Tottenham Hotspur by 0-1 and Burnley by 0-2.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking the home ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables in the next match. However, they have shown mixed form in their last two home games, winning against West Ham United by 2-1 and losing to Aston Villa by 1-2.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the Premier League between Leeds United and Chelsea is expected to be one-sided, as Chelsea enters the game being the favourites to win. The team holds a commendable record against Leeds United in the recent head-to-head encounters, and have also been on a winning momentum, which will help them to come out victorious. On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking the home ground advantage which might help the team to turn the tables in the next game. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.76, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 4.50.

Chelsea has maintained itself among the top teams this season, as the team holds 3rd spot in the standings with 7 wins and 3 losses in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 24 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.75, and they have also made 142 shots out of which 65 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has also scored a penalty and a free kick out of seven, as their XG rate stands at 23.26 after 13 matches. The team has done well on the defensive side, as they have conceded just 12 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92; with the team holding 135 interceptions and 32 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Pedro Neto, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, João Pedro, with 4 goals and 3 assists, and Estêvão, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Enzo Fernández, with 4 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, and Cole Palmer, with a goal and 48 passes in 3 appearances. Chelsea has been strong on the defensive side, which is possible due to players such as Marc Cucurella, with 2 assists and 27 tackles in 13 appearances, Reece James, with a goal and 3 assists, Trevoh Chalobah, with 3 goals and 14 tackles in 12 appearances, Malo Gusto, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, and Wesley Fofana, with 5 tackles and 8 interceptions in 6 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 6 clean sheets and 23 saves in 13 appearances.

Chelsea is having a strong line-up ready with them for the upcoming Premier League match against Leeds United, which will help them to come out victorious. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded just 3 goals, which shows their overall dominance in the current phases of the tournament. Along with that, it should be noted that three of their last five games this season have resulted in a clean sheet. This will also allow Chelsea to pressurise the attacking side of Leeds United. It is likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United finds itself in the relegation zone, as the team holds 3 wins and 8 losses in 13 matches. In its last five matches this season, the team has scored 6 but conceded 12 goals which shows the challenges being faced by the team on its defence. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 94 shots out of which 50 shots remained on target inside the box. Leeds United has also scored a penalty out of two and a free kick out of four, as their XG rate stands at 16.40 after 13 games. They have not gone well on the defensive side too, as the team has conceded 25 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.92; still, they have made 117 interceptions and 36 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Lukas Nmecha, with 4 goals and 70 passes in 13 appearances, and Wilfried Gnonto, with 85 passes and 12 tackles in 6 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Daniel James, with 66 passes and 4 tackles in 10 appearances, Ao Tanaka, with 257 passes and 10 tackles, and Ilia Gruev, with 143 passes and 10 tackles in 6 appearances. Leeds United also brings the majority of its players from the defensive side, with players such as Ethan Ampadu, with 28 tackles and 14 interceptions in 11 appearances, Jayden Bogle, with 30 tackles and 15 interceptions in 13 appearances, Pascal Struijk, with 7 tackles and 4 interceptions in 11 appearances, Joe Rodon, with 2 goals and 15 tackles in 13 appearances, and James Justin, with 4 interceptions and 2 blocks in 6 appearances. Lucas Perri will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 20 saves in 8 appearances.

Moises Caicedo from Chelsea has been suspended for the next match against Leeds United. Ethan Ampadu from Leeds United is also having four yellow cards to his name, which puts him close to being suspended in the Premier League. For the next match, it can also be predicted that Leeds United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Leeds United vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 109

Leeds United Wins: 40

Chelsea Wins: 39

Matches are Drawn: 30

Leeds United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.50

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.76

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.