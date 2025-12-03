WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction WWFC 40 % Chance of Winning NFFC 60 % The Premier League will now feature a thrilling encounter between the teams placed at the bottom, as Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare to go against Nottingham Forest. This match will take place on 4 December at 1:00 AM IST, as Wolverhampton Wanderers take the home ground advantage with the match being at Molineux Stadium. They have not even secured a single win in the current season, as the team holds last spot in the standings. The next game against Nottingham could finally bring up a chance for them to get the first win. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has now regained their form slightly, which has pushed them to 16th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 13 matches. A win against Wolves in the next game could help them to get into the top fifteen. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a loss against Aston Villa by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest also lost its previous match against Brighton by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. Now it will be intense to see which one of these teams is able to end its losing momentum.

Facts: The last time Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest faced each other at Molineux Stadium, the away team came out victorious by 0-3.

Wolverhampton Wanderers last defeated Nottingham Forest during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Nottingham Forest over Wolves, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Molineux Stadium, both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have secured two wins each, with one match ending in a draw.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong against Nottingham Forest in their clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand with one win, as Wolverhampton Wanderers has won none, with the remaining four games ending in a draw.

Nottingham Forest has shown a better form this season, and also take advantage of their recent wins against Wolves which enhances their chances of winning. The team has shown mixed performances over their last two away games, losing to Bournemouth by 2-0 and winning against Liverpool by 0-3.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be taking the home ground advantage which might help them to get a turnaround. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two home games, losing to Burnley by 2-3 and Crystal Palace by 0-2.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest will be a close one, as Nottingham Forest enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Wolves in the recent head-to-head encounters, and have also shown better form this season, which will help them to come out victorious. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers also take the home ground advantage which might help the team to get a turnaround in the next game and target their first win this season. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.31, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 3.25.

Nottingham Forest has now started to do well in the Premier League, which has pushed them to 16th position in the standings with 3 wins and 7 losses in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 106 shots out of which 60 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham Forest has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 16.44 after 13 games. Their defensive side has remained an area of concern, as the team has conceded 22 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.69; still, they have made 102 interceptions and 53 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Igor Jesus, with 107 passes and 7 tackles in 12 appearances, and Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist. Moving to the middle, the team has Nicolás Domínguez, with 95 passes and 7 tackles in 5 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 3 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, Ibrahim Sangaré, with a goal and 358 passes in 10 appearances, and Elliot Anderson, with a goal and an assist in 13 appearances. Nottingham Forest will have to make some improvements on the defensive side, which has players such as Neco Williams, with a goal and an assist in 13 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 5 tackles and 11 interceptions, Nicolò Savona, with 2 goals and 14 tackles in 8 appearances, and Morato, with 16 tackles and 3 interceptions in 7 appearances. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 43 saves in 13 appearances.

Nottingham Forest has its line-up ready for the upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which could help them to come out victorious. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 7 goals, which shows that they still require some improvements on the defensive side. Due to this reason, only one of their last five matches in the Premier League have ended with a clean sheet. Such a defensive form might even give a chance to Wolves to stage a comeback in the next game. It is unlikely that Nottingham Forest will win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers remain the only team with no wins in the current season, as they hold the last spot in the standings with 11 losses in 13 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored just 2 goals and conceded 12, which means they require a lot of improvements to regain momentum. This season the team has scored 7 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.54, and they have also made 80 shots out of which 40 shots remained on target inside the box. Wolverhampton Wanderers have also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 11.92 after 13 games. The team has lost form on the defensive side, conceding 28 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.15; still, they have made 114 interceptions and 49 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with a goal and 175 passes in 11 appearances, and Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 105 passes in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 208 passes and 14 tackles in 12 appearances, Jhon Arias, with 232 passes and 25 tackles, André, with 463 passes and 29 tackles in 13 appearances, and João Gomes, with 548 passes and 34 tackles. Wolves bring the majority of their players from the defensive side, which covers players such as Jackson Tchatchoua, with 12 tackles and 8 interceptions in 12 appearances, David Møller Wolfe, with an assist and 3 tackles in 7 appearances, Yerson Mosquera, with 5 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, and Toti Gomes, with 12 tackles and 5 interceptions in 10 appearances. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 31 saves in 9 appearances.

João Gomes and André from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest are close to being suspended in the Premier League. All of these players have 4 yellow cards each to their name, which puts them one away from suspension, and this might allow their teams to make some respective changes to keep these players available for the future. It can also be predicted that Wolverhampton Wanderers will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 139

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 63

Nottingham Forest Wins: 45

Matches are Drawn: 31

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 3.25

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 2.31

Match to End in a Draw PARIMATCH: 3.38

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.