BHAFC (Brighton) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction BHAFC 62 % Chance of Winning AVFC 38 % Another intense battle has been slated to take place in the Premier League, as Brighton will be going against Aston Villa in the 14th match week. This match will be taking place on 4 December at 1:00 AM IST, as Brighton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at American Express Stadium. Brighton has been among the top teams this season, as they hold 5th position in the standings with 6 wins in 13 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game against Aston Villa as a bright opportunity to enter the top three. On the other hand, Aston Villa has also performed well, as they hold the 4th position in the standings with 7 wins in 13 matches. They will also remain eager to maintain their form in the next game against Brighton. In its previous match, Brighton secured a win against Nottingham Forest by 0-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa also secured a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will be eager to secure a win in the next game, which could help them to get closer to the top three.

Facts: The last time Brighton and Aston Villa faced each other at American Express Stadium, the away team came out victorious by 0-3.

Brighton last defeated Aston Villa during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Brighton over Aston Villa, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at American Express Stadium, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brighton has won one, with one match ending in a draw.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Brighton in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brighton has only won one, with the remaining one match ending in a draw.

Still, Brighton has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Aston Villa, as they take the home ground advantage. It should be noted that the team has won both of their last two home games, winning against Leeds United by 3-0, and Brentford by 2-1.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will be taking advantage of its strong head-to-head record, which might help them to turn the tables. But their record in the away games has been mixed lately, as the team lost one against Liverpool by 2-0 and won the other against Leeds United by 1-2.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and Aston Villa will be intense, as Brighton enters the game being the close favourites to win. They will be taking the home ground advantage in the next game which will play a crucial role for the team to come out victorious. On the other hand, Aston Villa has been dominant against Brighton in their head-to-head encounters, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.14, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Aston Villa, with the odds of 3.42.

Brighton has been performing well in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 5th spot in the rankings with 6 wins and 3 losses in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 21 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.62, and they have also made 122 shots out of which 47 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has also scored two out of three penalties and one out of seven free kicks, as their XG rate stands at 20.06 after 13 games. They have also conceded 16 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23; still, they have made 99 interceptions and 32 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Georginio Rutter, with 2 assists and 208 passes in 12 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 7 goals and 193 passes in 13 appearances, and Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 4 assists. Moving to the middle, the team has Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 554 passes in 13 appearances, Diego Gómez, with 2 goals and 231 passes in 12 appearances, and Mats Wieffer, with 2 assists and 394 passes in 11 appearances. They have made a lot of improvements on the defensive side, with the help of players such as Maxim de Cuyper, with 2 goals and 10 tackles in 11 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 22 tackles and 5 interceptions in 12 appearances, Lewis Dunk, with 12 tackles and 9 interceptions in 13 appearances, and Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal and 20 tackles. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 31 saves in 13 appearances.

Brighton has an in-form unit ready with them for the upcoming match against Aston Villa, which will be playing a crucial role for their win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded 5 goals, which shows their overall performances have improved to a certain extent. Along with that, it should be noted that three of their last five games this season have resulted in a clean sheet. This form might even help Brighton to put some pressure on the attacking side of Aston Villa. It is likely that Brighton will win the next game against Aston Villa with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa shall not be underestimated for the next game, as the team holds 4th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 3 losses in 13 matches. In its last five matches this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded just 3 goals, which highlights their better form lately in the Premier League. This season, the team has scored 16 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.23, and they have also made 96 shots out of which 51 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has also scored two out of six free kicks, as their XG rate stands at 11.88 after 13 games. They have been doing well on the defensive side, as the team has conceded just 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.85; as they have also been able to grab 73 interceptions and 58 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Donyell Malen, with 3 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, and Morgan Rogers, with 3 goals and 2 assists. Moving to the middle, the team has John McGinn, with a goal and an assist in 13 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with an assist and 345 passes in 7 appearances, Emiliano Buendía, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances, and Boubacar Kamara, with a goal and 2 assists. Aston Villa has maintained their defensive side as of now, with the help of players such as Matty Cash, with 2 goals and 23 tackles in 13 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 7 tackles and 6 interceptions in 12 appearances, Pau Torres, with 11 tackles and 5 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Lucas Digne, with 3 assists and 15 tackles in 13 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 27 saves in 13 appearances.

Carlos Baleba and Mats Wieffer from Brighton are close to being suspended in the Premier League, holding four yellow cards each to their names. Aston Villa will be able to bring their best line-up for the next game, as none of their players stands at the risk of being suspended. It can also be predicted that Brighton will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Aston Villa in a Premier League match.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 35

Brighton Wins: 6

Aston Villa Wins: 19

Matches are Drawn: 10

Brighton vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.14

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.42

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.