NUFC (Newcastle United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction NUFC 95 % Chance of Winning TOT 5 % Fans will be able to witness another thrilling encounter in the 14th match week of the Premier League, as Newcastle United will be going against Tottenham Hotspur. This match will be taking place on 3 December at 1:45 AM IST, as Newcastle United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at St James Park. The team has shown mixed form this season, as they stand at 13th spot in the rankings with 5 wins in 13 matches. With the next game being against Tottenham, it is a great opportunity for them to continue their form. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has also shown similar performance, as they stand 12th on the table with 5 wins in 13 games. They will be facing a challenge, as they go against Newcastle United in the next game. In its last match, Newcastle United secured a win over Everton by 1-4, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur lost its previous match against Fulham by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. This is what makes the next game intense, as Newcastle aims to continue its winning streak and Tottenham aims to end its losing streak.

Facts: The last time Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other at St James Park, the match ended in the home team's favour by 2-1.

Tottenham Hotspur last defeated Newcastle United during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 4-1.

Out of the last five wins secured by Newcastle United over Tottenham Hotspur, only two have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at St James Park, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with four wins, as Tottenham Hotspur has won only one.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against Newcastle United in their clashes against each other. But Newcastle United holds the upper hand in their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, as they have managed to win four games, while Tottenham has secured just one win.

Newcastle United has shown better form over Tottenham Hotspur lately and also take the home ground advantage which increases their chances of winning. The team has also won both of their last two home games, defeating Fulham by 2-1 and Manchester City also by 2-1.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be taking advantage of their overall record against Newcastle United, which might help them to turn the tables. But they have shown mixed form over the last two away games, as the team won one against Everton by 0-3 but lost the other against Arsenal by 4-1.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur is expected to be a close one, as Newcastle United enters the game being the favourites to win. They have dominated against Tottenham Hotspur in the recent head-to-head encounters, and the team also takes home ground advantage, which will help them to come out victorious. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against Newcastle in the overall encounters, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.75, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 4.55.

Newcastle United didn't have a good start to the season but has now regained form, as the team holds 13th spot in the rankings with 5 wins and 5 losses in 13 matches. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.31, and they have also made 106 shots out of which 52 shots remained on target inside the box. Newcastle United has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 17.33 after 13 games. The team has conceded 16 goals till now, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23; still, they have managed to secure 97 interceptions and 39 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Anthony Elanga, with an assist and 167 passes in 13 appearances, and Nick Woltemade, with 5 goals and 140 passes in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, Newcastle United has some depth with the help of players like Joelinton, with 320 passes and 17 tackles in 11 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 3 goals and 160 passes in 13 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Lewis Miley, with a goal and 2 assists in 9 appearances. The team has finally made some improvements on the defence, with the help of players such as Lewis Hall, with an assist and 11 tackles in 6 appearances, Malick Thiaw, with 2 goals and 11 tackles in 10 appearances, Tino Livramento, with an assist and 12 tackles in 8 appearances, and Dan Burn, with 2 assists and 16 tackles in 12 appearances. Aaron Ramsdale will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 saves in 2 appearances.

Newcastle United will be heading to the next Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur with a full fledged team, which will help them to win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 10 and conceded 9 goals, which shows that their defensive side has not been able to do well lately. Due to this reason, none of their last five games this season have ended with a clean sheet. Along with that, this might even allow Tottenham to get a turnaround in the next game. It is likely that Newcastle United will win the next game against Tottenham Hotspur without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has also shown a similar performance to Newcastle United, as they hold 12th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 5 losses in 13 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 7 but conceded 9 goals, highlighting their recent challenges. This season, the team has scored 21 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.62, and they have also made 84 shots out of which 34 shots remained on target inside the box. Tottenham Hotspur is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, as their XG rate stands at 12.02 after 13 games. The team has suffered on the defence lately, as they have conceded 16 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.23, and they have also made 84 interceptions with 28 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Richarlison, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, and Randal Kolo Muani, with 42 passes and 6 tackles in 6 appearances. Midfield is where Tottenham brings depth to the game with players like João Palhinha, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, Archie Gray, with 74 passes and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Lucas Bergvall, with a goal and 2 assists in 10 appearances, and Mohammed Kudus, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 12 appearances. The team also requires some improvements on the defensive side, where they bring Kevin Danso, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 9 appearances, Destiny Udogie, with an assist and 11 tackles, Pedro Porro, with an assist and 19 tackles in 13 appearances, and Micky van de Ven, with 3 goals and 16 tackles. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 39 saves in 13 appearances.

No player from either Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. This will allow both teams to use their best line-ups for the upcoming Premier League clash. But it can also be predicted that Tottenham Hotspur will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-head

Matches Played: 173

Newcastle United Wins: 65

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 74

Matches are Drawn: 34

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.75

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.55

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.