ARS (Arsenal) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction ARS 70 % Chance of Winning TOT 30 % The Premier League will have another nail biter for the fans, as Arsenal will be going against Tottenham Hotspur in the next match in the 12th match week. This match will be played on 23 November at 10:00 PM IST, as Arsenal takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal has been the most dominant team this season, as they still hold the top spot with 8 wins in 11 matches. The next game against Tottenham Hotspur would help the team to strengthen its position at the top. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur can also not be neglected, as they hold 5th spot in the rankings with 5 wins in 11 matches. For them, the next game against Arsenal proves to be a challenge which might help them to get close to the top three. In its previous match, Arsenal had a draw against Sunderland by 2-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur also had a draw against Manchester United by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. The next game will be intense as Arsenal aims to continue their winning momentum, and Tottenham aims to regain its form. On this page Facts:

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-head

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other at Emirates Stadium, the match was won by the home team by 2-1.

Tottenham Hotspur last secured a win over Arsenal in the Premier League 2021/22 edition, winning the home game by 3-0.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal holds the upper hand with four wins, as Tottenham has won none, and the remaining one game ended in a draw.

Out of the last five wins secured by Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur, only two have been with a clean sheet.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Tottenham Hotspur in the clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with four wins, as Tottenham Hotspur has won none, with one game ending in a draw.

With Arsenal having a dominant record against Tottenham Hotspur, combined with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. They have been undefeated over the last two home games, winning against West Ham United by 2-0 and Crystal Palace by 1-0.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to turn the tables in the next game, and regain their winning momentum. It should be noted that they have also won both of their last two away games, winning against Leeds United by 1-2 and Everton by 0-3.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is awaited by the fans, as Arsenal enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have showcased superior performances against Tottenham Hotspur in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage which will play an important role for the team to secure a win. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has struggled to grab wins lately, which might put them in a challenging situation during the next match against Arsenal. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.43, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 8.00.

Arsenal has been the most dominating team in the current edition of the Premier League, holding the top spot with 8 wins and a loss in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 20 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.82, and they have also made 104 shots out of which 64 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has also scored two penalties, as their XG rate stands high at 19.33 after eleven games. The team also has a strong defensive side, conceding just 5 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.45; and they have also made 63 interceptions with 28 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Bukayo Saka, with 3 goals and 238 passes in 9 appearances, and Leandro Trossard, with 2 goals and 2 assists. Arsenal holds a lot of depth in the midfield, with the help of players such as Eberechi Eze, with a goal and 2 assists in 10 appearances, Mikel Merino, with a goal and an assist, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 2 assists. The team has also been strong with the defense, having players like William Saliba, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 10 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with a goal and 2 assists in 11 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, and Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 7 clean sheets and 16 saves in 11 appearances.

Arsenal has in-form players ready in its squad while the team prepares for their upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur. Over their last five games in the Premier League, Arsenal has scored 8 and conceded just 2 goals, which shows the overall dominance in the current phases of the tournament. Moreover, it should be noted that all of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet. This will also allow the defenders of Arsenal to get an upper hand in the next game. As of now, it is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Tottenham Hotspur with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has also been among the top teams in this season, holding the 5th spot with 5 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games, the team has scored 8 and conceded 6 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by the defensive side lately. This season, the team has scored 19 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.73, and they have also made 76 shots out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. Tottenham Hotspur is yet to score a penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands at 11.09 after eleven games. Their defence has also been good, with the team conceding 10 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92, and they have made 63 interceptions with 23 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Richarlison, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 11 appearances, Brennan Johnson, with 2 goals and 103 passes, and Randal Kolo Muani, with 23 passes and 4 tackles in 4 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Pape Matar Sarr, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 10 appearances, Xavi Simons, with an assist and 213 passes in 8 appearances, and João Palhinha, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances. Tottenham has depth on the defensive side, with the help of players such as Cristian Romero, with an assist and 23 tackles in 9 appearances, Pedro Porro, with an assist and 16 tackles in 11 appearances, Djed Spence, with 13 tackles and 2 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Micky van de Ven, with 3 goals and 13 tackles in 11 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 34 saves in 11 appearances.

Riccardo Calafiori from Arsenal and Kevin Danso, Mohammed Kudus, and João Palhinha from Tottenham Hotspur have three yellow cards each to their name, putting them two away from suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur is close to being suspended. It can also be predicted that Tottenham Hotspur will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-head

Matches Played: 197

Arsenal Wins: 84

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 61

Matches are Drawn: 52

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.43

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.