LUFC (Leeds United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction LUFC 33 % Chance of Winning AVFC 67 % Be prepared for yet another thrilling encounter in the 12th match week of the Premier League, as Leeds United will be going against Aston Villa in the next game. This match will be taking place on 23 November at 7:30 PM IST, as Leeds United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Elland Road. The team has struggled to secure consistent wins this season, which puts them 16th in the standings with just 3 wins in 11 matches. They will be eager to secure a win in the next game and regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Aston Villa has been among the key performers this season, which puts them 6th in the standings with 5 wins in 11 matches. The next game against Leeds United could be a bright opportunity for the team to get into the top five. In its previous match, Leeds United suffered a defeat against Nottingham Forest by 3-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa secured a win over Bournemouth by 4-0 in its last game, which was a home game for the team. The question remains whether Leeds United will break its losing streak or will it be a hat-trick of losses for them? On this page Facts:

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Leeds United and Aston Villa faced each other at Elland Road, the match resulted in a goalless draw.

Leeds United last defeated Aston Villa during the Premier League 2020/21 edition, winning the away game by 0-3.

Out of the last five wins secured by Aston Villa over Leeds United, four have been with a clean sheet, showing its defensive strength.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Elland Road, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with two wins, as Leeds United has won none, and the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Leeds United in their clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, as Leeds United has won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Aston Villa, with its strong record against Leeds United in the head-to-head encounters will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. However, it should be noted that they have shown mixed form over their last two away games, winning one against Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2 but losing the other against Liverpool by 2-0.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have also shown mixed form over the last two home games in the Premier League, winning one against West Ham United by 2-1 while losing the other to Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Leeds United and Aston Villa will surely be a close one, as Aston Villa enters the game being the strong favourites to win. The team has been strong against Leeds United in the head-to-head encounters, and they have also been on a winning momentum, which will play a vital role for them to win the game. On the other hand, Leeds United shall not be underestimated, as the team holds the home ground advantage, which could help them to get an unexpected win. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.46, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 3.07.

Aston Villa has maintained its spot among the top teams in the Premier League, holding 6th spot with 5 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.18, and they have also made 78 shots out of which 43 shots remained on target inside the box. Aston Villa has also scored a free kick out of three, as their XG rate stands at 9.36 after eleven games. Their defensive side has also done well, conceding just 10 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92; and they have made 62 interceptions with 50 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Morgan Rogers, with a goal and 2 assists in 11 appearances, and Ollie Watkins, with a goal and 148 passes. The team brings depth moving to the midfield, as they have players like John McGinn, with a goal and 295 passes in 11 appearances, Boubacar Kamara, with 2 assists and 368 passes in 9 appearances, Amadou Onana, with a goal and 228 passes in 7 appearances, and Emiliano Buendía, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 9 appearances. Aston Villa also has strength on the defensive side with players such as Matty Cash, with 2 goals and 18 tackles in 11 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 6 interceptions and 10 blocks in 10 appearances, Pau Torres, with 7 tackles and 4 interceptions in 8 appearances, and Lucas Digne, with 3 assists and 14 tackles in 11 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 20 saves in 9 appearances.

Aston Villa is having a formidable line-up ready with them, as the team prepares for the upcoming match against Leeds United. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded just 4 goals, which shows their overall dominance. Along with that, two of their last five games this season have been a clean sheet for the team. This might also allow them to give some challenges to the attacking side of Leeds United. As of now, it is likely that Aston Villa will win the next game against Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United had a lukewarm season in the Premier League, as the team holds 16th spot with 3 wins and 6 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 4 but conceded 11 goals, which highlights the challenges faced by their defensive side. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.92, and they have also made 76 shots out of which 43 shots remained on target inside the box. Leeds United has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of four), as their XG rate stands at 13.07 after eleven games. Leeds will have a concern with their defensive side, as the team has conceded 20 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.83; still, they have managed to secure 97 interceptions and 27 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Lukas Nmecha, with 2 goals and 47 passes in 11 appearances, and Noah Okafor, with 2 goals and 110 passes in 8 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Brenden Aaronson, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances, Sean Longstaff, with a goal and 2 assists, and Anton Stach, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances. Leeds United has a lot of depth on the defensive side, with the help of players such as Ethan Ampadu, with 23 tackles and 11 interceptions in 9 appearances, Jayden Bogle, with 28 tackles and 14 interceptions in 11 appearances, Joe Rodon, with 2 goals and 10 tackles, Jaka Bijol, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, and Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 20 tackles and 11 interceptions in 11 appearances. Lucas Perri will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 12 saves in 6 appearances.

Ethan Ampadu from Leeds United, and Matty Cash from Aston Villa are the only players who are close to a suspension in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Leeds United or Aston Villa is close to a suspension for the next game. It can also be predicted that Leeds United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 105

Leeds United Wins: 32

Aston Villa Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 32

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.07

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.46

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.27

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.