EVFC (Everton) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction EVFC 34 % Chance of Winning NUFC 66 % The Premier League is all set to provide football enthusiasts with another interesting clash in the 13th match week, as Everton will be going against Newcastle United. Both teams will face each other on 29 November at 11:00 PM IST, as Everton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton has regained its form in the tournament, which pushes the team to 11th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 12 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum even in the next game against Newcastle United. On the other hand, Newcastle United have found it tough to secure consistent wins, which puts them 14th on the table with just 4 wins in 12 matches. The team will be looking forward to the next game against Everton as an opportunity to continue their winning momentum. In its previous match, Everton secured a win over Manchester United by 0-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Newcastle United also secured a win in its previous match against Manchester City by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will now be eager to maintain their winning momentum in the next game.

Facts: The last time Everton and Newcastle United faced each other at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Everton last defeated Newcastle United during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five wins secured by Newcastle United over Everton, only two have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium, both Everton and Newcastle United have secured two wins each, as the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Everton vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against Newcastle United in their clashes between each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Everton holds the upper hand with two wins, as Newcastle United has won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

But, Newcastle United has shown better form lately, which provides them with a higher chance of winning in the next game. It should also be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to West Ham United by 3-1 and Brentford also by 3-1.

On the other hand, Everton takes the home ground advantage which could help the team to turn the tables and get the win over Newcastle United. They have shown mixed form over their last two home games, losing one to Tottenham Hotspur by. 0-3 and winning the other against Fulham by 2-0.

Everton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash in the 13th match week between Everton and Newcastle United will be a close one, as Newcastle United enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been on a winning momentum lately, which boosts the team's confidence to continue their form in the Premier League. On the other hand, Everton shall not be underestimated as the team holds the home ground advantage and also have an edge against Newcastle United in the head-to-head encounters. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.52, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Everton, with the odds of 2.93.

Newcastle United is eager to secure consistent wins this season, as the team holds 14th position in the standings with 4 wins and 5 losses in 12 matches. This season the team has scored 13 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.08, and they have also made 90 shots out of which 47 shots remained on target inside the box. Newcastle United has also scored a penalty this season, as their XG rate stands at 15.42 after 12 games. But the main concern lies on the defensive side, as the team has conceded 15 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.25; still, they have managed to grab 94 interceptions and 37 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Nick Woltemade, with 4 goals and 119 passes in 9 appearances, and Anthony Gordon, with 128 passes and 5 tackles in 7 appearances. Newcastle United brings depth to the middle, with the help of players such as Joelinton, with 272 passes and 16 tackles in 10 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with an assist and 587 passes in 12 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 3 goals and 139 passes, Jacob Murphy, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Bruno Guimarães, with 3 goals and 2 assists. The team requires some improvements on the defensive side, where they bring players like Fabian Schär, with 7 tackles and 13 interceptions in 7 appearances, Malick Thiaw, with 10 tackles and 12 interceptions in 9 appearances, Tino Livramento, with an assist and 8 tackles in 7 appearances, and Lewis Hall, with 9 tackles and 2 interceptions in 5 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 39 saves in 12 appearances.

Newcastle United will be heading to the next game with such strong players, who will be playing a crucial role for the team's win against Everton. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 7 but conceded 10 goals, which has prevented them from securing consistent wins. If Newcastle is able to bring some required changes to their defensive side, it will help the team to come out victorious in the next game with a clean sheet. As of now, it remains unlikely that Newcastle United will win the next game against Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has now regained its form in the Premier League, as the team now holds 11th position in the standings with 5 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 4 and conceded 6 goals, but they have managed to improve their defensive side lately. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.08, and they have also made 72 shots out of which 42 shots remained on target inside the box. Everton has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 14.97 after 12 games. The team has been mediocre on the defensive side, conceding 13 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.08; still, they have managed to secure 93 interceptions and 63 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 4 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, and Thierno Barry, with 102 passes and 2 interceptions. Moving to the middle, the team has Jack Grealish, with a goal and 4 assists in 11 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with 2 goals and 2 assists, James Garner, with a goal and 2 assists in 12 appearances, and Tim Iroegbunam, with an assist and 103 passes in 9 appearances. Everton will also be bringing some strong players on the defensive side such as Michael Keane, with 2 goals and 10 tackles in 12 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 15 tackles and 12 interceptions, Vitalii Mykolenko, with 8 tackles and 9 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Séamus Coleman. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 35 saves in 12 appearances.

Idrissa Gueye from Everton is serving a three-match suspension in the Premier League, starting from the next match against Newcastle United. James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam from Everton also remain close to a suspension, having 4 yellow cards each to their name. No player from Newcastle United is currently standing at risk of suspension in the Premier League. It can also be predicted that Everton will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Everton vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 185

Everton Wins: 75

Newcastle United Wins: 71

Matches are Drawn: 39

Everton vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.93

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.52

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.