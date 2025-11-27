MUFC (Manchester United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction MUFC 56 % Chance of Winning EVFC 44 % The last clash of the 12th match week of the Premier League will also be intense, as Manchester United prepares to go against Everton. This match will be played on 25 November at 1:30 AM IST, as Manchester United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Old Trafford. Manchester United has been among the top performers this season, as they hold 7th spot in the standings with 5 wins in 11 matches. Their next game against Everton could help the team to enter the top five in the rankings. On the other hand, Everton has shown mixed performances lately, which puts them 13th in the standings with 4 wins in 11 matches. They will be eager to secure a win over Manchester United and enter the top ten in the table. In its previous match, Manchester United had a draw against Tottenham Hotspur by 2-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton secured a win over Fulham by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. Both teams will remain eager to continue their winning momentum in the next game. On this page Facts:

Manchester United vs Everton Chances of Winning

Manchester United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-head

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Manchester United and Everton faced each other at Old Trafford, the home team came out victorious by 4-0.

Everton last defeated Manchester United during the Premier League 2021/22 edition, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester United over Everton, four have been with a clean sheet, showing its defensive strength.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Old Trafford, Manchester United holds the upper hand with four wins, as Everton has won none, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Manchester United vs Everton Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Everton in the clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United holds the upper hand with four wins, as Everton has won none, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Manchester United, holding a strong record against Everton combined with the home ground advantage will head to the next game with a higher chance of winning. They have won both of their last two home games, defeating Sunderland by 2-0 and Brighton by 4-2.

On the other hand, Everton has regained its winning momentum which might help the team to get a turnaround in the next game. But they have not won any of their last two away games, losing to Manchester City by 2-0 and drawing to Sunderland by 1-1.

Manchester United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The last clash in the 12th match week of the Premier League will be interesting for the fans, as Manchester United enters the game against Everton being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Everton in the head-to-head encounters and also take the home ground advantage, which will help the team to come out victorious. On the other hand, Everton has just regained its winning momentum and will remain eager to continue the same in the game against Manchester United. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 1.80, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Everton, with the odds of 4.65.

Manchester United is doing well in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 7th spot with 5 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches. This season, the team has scored 19 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.73, and they have also made 112 shots out of which 44 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester United has scored just one out of three penalties, as their XG rate stands at 18.43 after eleven games. Their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 18 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.64; still, they have made 85 interceptions and 28 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Matheus Cunha, with a goal and 208 passes in 10 appearances, Amad Diallo, with a goal and 2 assists, and Bryan Mbeumo, with 5 goals and an assist in 11 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Casemiro, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 11 appearances. Manchester United has the most depth available on the defensive side, with the help of players such as Matthijs de Ligt, with a goal and 18 tackles in 11 appearances, Patrick Dorgu, with an assist and 21 tackles in 10 appearances, Harry Maguire, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Luke Shaw, with an assist and 21 tackles in 11 appearances, and Noussair Mazraoui, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances. Senne Lammens will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 14 saves in 5 appearances.

Manchester United has been improving its form with this squad, which will play a vital role for its win in the next game. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 12 and conceded 7 goals, which shows that their attacking side has done well but the defensive side requires some improvements. Moreover, only one of their last three wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which might also allow Everton to find a way to make their way back to this game. It is also likely that Manchester United will win the next game against Everton without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has shown mixed performances in the current season, holding 13th spot in the standings with 4 wins and 4 losses in 11 matches. In its last five games, the team has managed to score 5 but conceded 7 goals, which shows the issues being faced by the defensive side. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.09, and they have also made 70 shots out of which 41 shots remained on target inside the box. Everton has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 14.76 after eleven games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 13 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.18; still, they have made 82 interceptions and 55 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 4 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Thierno Barry, with 77 passes and 2 tackles. Moving to the middle, Everton has got great depth with the help of players such as Jack Grealish, with a goal and 4 assists in 10 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with a goal and 2 assists, Idrissa Gueye, with 2 goals and 472 passes in 11 appearances, James Garner, with a goal and an assist, and Tim Iroegbunam, with an assist and 99 passes in 8 appearances. The team also has some star players on the defensive side such as Michael Keane, with 2 goals and 9 tackles in 11 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 15 tackles and 10 interceptions, and Vitalii Mykolenko, with 7 tackles and 8 interceptions in 8 appearances. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 29 saves in 11 appearances.

James Garner (4), Tim Iroegbunam (4), and Jack Grealish (3) from Everton, and Patrick Dorgu (4) and Casemiro (3) from Manchester United stand close to a one-match suspension in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Manchester United or Everton is standing close to a suspension in the next game. It can also be predicted that Everton will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 213

Manchester United Wins: 96

Everton Wins: 68

Matches are Drawn: 49

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.80

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.65

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.