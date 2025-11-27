Brentford vs Burnley Match Prediction BFC 66 % Chance of Winning BURL 34 % The 13th match week of the Premier League is all set to commence with a thriller for the fans, as Brentford will be going against Burnley. This match will be played on 29 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Brentford takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Gtech Community Stadium. They have shown mixed performances in the current season, which puts them 13th in the standings with 5 wins in 12 matches. However, their next game against Burnley could also help them to get in the top ten. On the other hand, Burnley has not been able to do well this season, as they hold 19th spot in the standings with just 3 wins in 12 matches. They will also be eager to defeat Brentford in the next game and get away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Brentford suffered a loss against Brighton by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Burnley also suffered a loss against Chelsea by 0-2, which was a home game for the team. As both teams aim to regain their winning momentum, the next Premier League match will be intense for the fans to watch. On this page Facts:

Brentford vs Burnley Chances of Winning

Brentford vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford vs Burnley Head-to-head

Brentford vs Burnley Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Brentford and Burnley faced each other at Gtech Community Stadium, the home team came out victorious by 3-0.

Burnley secured its last win over Brentford during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Brentford over Burnley, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Gtech Community Stadium, Burnley holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brentford has won the remaining two.

Brentford vs Burnley Chances of Winning

Burnley has been strong against Brentford in the clashes against each other. But over their last four head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both teams have shown equal dominance, with Brentford and Burnley winning two games each, and no game ending in a draw.

With Brentford having a strong form combined with the home ground advantage, the team also has a higher chance of winning in the next game. It should be noted that they have won both of their last two home games, defeating Liverpool by 3-2 and Newcastle United by 3-1.

On the other hand, Burnley takes advantage of its strong record against Brentford which might help them to turn the tables. But they have shown mixed form over their last two away games, winning one against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-3 and losing the other to West Ham United by 3-2.

Brentford vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brentford and Burnley will be a thriller, as Brentford enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have showcased better form in the Premier League, and also take the home ground advantage which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, Burnley has been strong against Brentford in the clashes against each other, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. Therefore, Brentford, with the odds of 1.52, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 6.40.

Brentford has not been able to perform consistently in this season, as the team holds 13th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 6 losses in 12 matches. This season, the team has scored 18 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 106 shots out of which 50 shots remained on target inside the box. Brentford has also scored four out of six penalties, as their XG rate stands at 18.57 after 12 games. But their defensive side remains a concern, as the team has conceded 19 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.58; still, they have made 97 interceptions and 47 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Igor Thiago, with 9 goals and 186 passes in 12 appearances, and Dango Ouattara, with 2 goals and 150 passes in 11 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Kevin Schade, with 3 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 2 assists and 500 passes in 12 appearances, and Yehor Yarmoliuk, with an assist and 405 passes. Brentford also has some depth on the defensive side, with the help of players such as Michael Kayode, with 20 tackles and 13 interceptions in 12 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 14 interceptions and 13 blocks, Sepp van den Berg, with 10 tackles and 9 interceptions, and Kristoffer Ajer, with an assist and 15 tackles in 8 appearances. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 28 saves in 12 appearances.

Brentford is having a strong unit for the next game, but the team will have to do some work on their defensive side to secure a win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 but also conceded 7 goals, which has prevented them from getting consistent wins. Along with that, it should be noted that only one of their last five games have resulted in a clean sheet for the team. Such a defensive form might even allow Burnley to get a comeback in the next game and turn the tables. As of now, it is unlikely that Brentford will win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has not been able to do well in the current season, as the team holds 19th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 8 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded 9 goals which shows that their defensive side has not been able to perform at its best. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 74 shots out of which 28 shots remained on target inside the box. Burnley is yet to score a penalty or a free kick this season, as their XG rate stands at 8.74 after 12 games. Their defence has not been up to the mark, with the team conceding 24 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2; still, they have made 121 interceptions and 60 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Jaidon Anthony, with 4 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, and Loum Tchaouna, with a goal and 134 passes in 11 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Lesley Ugochukwu, with 2 goals and 189 passes in 11 appearances, Florentino, with an assist and 333 passes in 9 appearances, Zian Flemming, with 3 goals and 76 passes, and Josh Cullen, with 2 goals and an assist in 12 appearances. Burnley requires some improvements on the defensive side, which has players such as Kyle Walker, with an assist and 23 tackles in 12 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 4 assists and 23 tackles, Maxime Estève, with 12 tackles and 17 interceptions, and Axel Tuanzebe, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 49 saves in 12 appearances.

Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade from Brentford, and Kyle Walker from Burnley are the only players who remain close to a suspension in the next game. Except for them, no other player from either Brentford or Burnley is close to being suspended in the Premier League. It can also be predicted that Burnley will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Brentford.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Burnley Head-to-head

Matches Played: 34

Brentford Wins: 10

Burnley Wins: 14

Matches are Drawn: 10

Brentford vs Burnley Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.52

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.40

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.