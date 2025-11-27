MCI (Manchester City) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction MCI 78 % Chance of Winning LUFC 22 % The Premier League will provide fans with yet another awaited clash in the 13th match week, as Manchester City will face Leeds United in its next encounter. This match will be played on 29 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Manchester City takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Etihad Stadium. They have been among the top performers in the current season, holding the third spot with 7 wins in 12 matches. Their next game against Leeds United would help the team to get back to the second spot in the rankings. On the other hand, Leeds United still struggle to secure wins this season, as the team holds 3 wins in 12 matches which puts them 18th in the standings. Their next game against Manchester City will be yet another challenge that they would want to overcome. In its previous match, Manchester City suffered a loss against Newcastle United by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leeds United lost its previous match against Aston Villa by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. As both teams aim to regain their winning momentum, it will be interesting to watch which one of them comes out on top. On this page Facts:

Manchester City vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Manchester City vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester City vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Manchester City vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: The last time Manchester City and Leeds United faced each other at Etihad Stadium, the home team came out victorious by 2-1.

Leeds United last defeated Manchester City during the Premier League 2020/21 edition, winning the away game by 1-2.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Leeds United, three have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City holds the upper hand with three wins, as Leeds United has won one, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Leeds United in the clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City holds the upper hand with four wins, as Leeds United has only won one game.

With Manchester City having a strong head-to-head record against Leeds United, combined with the home ground advantage, they have a higher chance of winning the next game. They have also won both of their last two home games, defeating Bournemouth by 3-1 and the defending champions Liverpool by 3-0.

On the other hand, Leeds United are eager to regain their winning momentum, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Brighton by 3-0 and Nottingham Forest by 3-1.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leeds United is likely to be one-sided, as Manchester City enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Leeds United in the head-to-head encounters, and will also grab the home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to win. On the other hand, Leeds United will remain eager to get away from the relegation zone, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.28, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 11.00.

Manchester City has cemented its position among the key performers, as the team holds the third spot in the standings with 7 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches. This season, the team has scored 24 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 122 shots out of which 62 shots remained on target inside the box. It should be noted that Manchester City is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, yet their XG rate stands high at 22 after 12 games. They have also been strong on the defence, with the team conceding just 10 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.83, and they have made 91 interceptions with 31 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Erling Haaland, with 14 goals and an assist in 12 appearances, and Jérémy Doku, with a goal and 3 assists. Moving to the middle, the team has Rayan Cherki, with a goal and 2 assists in 7 appearances, Phil Foden, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, Nico González, with a goal and 612 passes in 11 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with 2 assists and 443 passes in 12 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and an assist in 10 appearances, and Nico O'Reilly, with a goal and 2 assists in 11 appearances. Manchester City also has a strong defensive side, which has players such as Rúben Dias, with a goal and 11 interceptions in 12 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with an assist and 10 tackles in 8 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 18 saves in 9 appearances.

Manchester City is entering the next game against Leeds United with a strong squad, which could help them to secure a dominating win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded just 4 goals, which shows their overall performances have been strong in the current phases of the tournament. Along with that, two of their last three wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which could allow Manchester City to assert some pressure on the attackers of Leeds United. It is likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United finds itself in the relegation zone, as the team holds 18th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 7 losses in 12 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 4 but conceded 11 goals, which shows that their defensive side has not been able to do well lately. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.92, and they have also made 86 shots out of which 47 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of four), as their XG rate stands at 14.86 after 12 games. Leeds United have not been good on the defensive side, with the team conceding 22 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.83; still, they have made 109 interceptions and 30 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Lukas Nmecha, with 3 goals and 60 passes in 12 appearances, and Noah Okafor, with 2 goals and 124 passes in 9 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Brenden Aaronson, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Sean Longstaff, with a goal and 2 assists, and Anton Stach, with a goal and an assist in 11 appearances. Leeds brings the majority of its players from the defensive side, with stars such as Jayden Bogle, with 29 tackles and 14 interceptions in 12 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 25 tackles and 11 interceptions, Ethan Ampadu, with 28 tackles and 13 interceptions in 10 appearances, Pascal Struijk, with 6 goals and 3 interceptions, and Joe Rodon, with 2 goals and 14 interceptions in 12 appearances. Lucas Perri will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 14 saves in 7 appearances.

Ethan Ampadu from Leeds United is the only player who remains close to serving a one-match suspension in the Premier League in the next game. No player from Manchester City stands close to a suspension in the tournament, which will allow the team to use its line-up widely. It can also be predicted that Leeds United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 108

Manchester City Wins: 48

Leeds United Wins: 42

Matches are Drawn: 18

Manchester City vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.28

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 11.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.